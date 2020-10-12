Kingdom Come: Deliverance Is Getting a Live-Action Adaptation

Variety has revealed that Netflix executive Erik Barmack has teamed up with Warhorse Studios to make a live-action adaptation of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Barmack, who recently teamed up with Sega to make a Yakuza movie, has not yet decided if the three-million seller will be turned into a movie or a series. His studio, Wild Sheep Content, is reaching out to potential writers and directors. Barmack himself will serve as producer.

Barmack calls his recent projects “amazing, non-U.S. worlds that are locally relevant, but with a regional and global popularity that streamers are looking for as they become more and more global.”

“It’s especially interesting that video games with heavy narrative, like The Witcher and Kingdom Come: Deliverance, are uniquely adaptable, and local but global all at once,” he told Variety.

Warhorse Studios’ Martin Frývaldský recalled when Kingdom Come: Deliverance was rejected by major publishers.

“Everyone wanted some magic in games, and we were offering a game where you start out as a blacksmith’s son, can become some kind of hero, but never get to be king,” he said.

“The biggest feedback we got from the gaming community and reviewers is that this is a very believable and also very relatable story where it is easy to identify with a not so heroic hero,” added PR manager, Tobias Stolz-Zwilling.

Barmack thinks that games like Kingdom Come: Deliverance have “debunked” the theory that small-budget titles made outside the U.S. tend to be niche games that don’t attract a global audience.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance adaptation has yet to be dated.

[Source: Variety]