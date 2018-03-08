Read the Fortnite Update 1.48 Patch Notes
Fortnite update 1.48 is now available to download. Version 3.2 of the popular shooter adds in a new Battle Royale mode that features 20 player teams, a new skin called Burnout, and adds in hoverboard boost pads and Wukong to Save the World.
Check out the complete Fortnite update 1.48 patch notes below:
GENERAL
- Added Easy Anti-Cheat protection to PC.
- Some players will be run through Easy Anti Cheat and some will be run through BattlEye.
- Installation will occur while Fortnite is running.
- Brazil has been added to the Matchmaking Region selector for Xbox One players.
- To adjust this, head to Settings > Game > Matchmaking Region > Brazil.
- Wondering what’s happening with Fortnite? Find real-time info via the Epic Games Status Page here.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Reset Building Choice’ option would not reset to Walls if Traps were last selected.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Wanting to track the top community issues? Head over to our snazzy new Fortnite | Community Issues Trello board here.
BATTLE ROYALE
GAMEPLAY
- Limited Time Mode: Teams of 20
- Each team is composed of five squads of four players.
- All teammates will be displayed in green on the map.
- The Map screen now shows total number of players alive on each team.
- Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 60-80%.
- Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 75-90%.
- Supply Drops always come in batches of 5 instead of varying amounts per Storm Circle. Supply Drop rate increased from 180 (+/- 30s) to 210 (+/- 30s).
- Teams of 20 has six Storm Circles as opposed to nine. Maximum match length is 23 minutes, down from 25.
- Storm Circle Timings:
- Storm Circle 1: Random location. 60s wait, 180s shrink time.
- Storm Circle 2: Random location. 60s wait, 90s shrink time.
- Storm Circle 3: Location centered on previous storm (for the rest of the match). 120s wait, 90s shrink time.
- Storm Circle 4: 120s wait, 60s shrink.
- Storm Circle 5: 180s wait, 60s shrink.
- Storm Circle 6: 240s wait, 120s shrink.
- Players will get elimination credit for forced fall damage either through Impulse Grenades or destroying structures underneath their enemies.
- Breaking the base of a structure will count the same as breaking the exact piece a player is standing on before they fall.
- Riding a rocket no longer cancels emotes or using consumables.
- Lobby emotes will now play out instead of just ending at 5 seconds.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players at 60 FPS could not jump as high as those playing at 30 FPS.
- Fixed an issue that prevented weapon tracers from being visible after a certain distance.
- Fixed an auto-sprint issue that would cause players to continue sprinting when they tried to stop.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues with the Hunting Rifle’s accuracy.
- Now uses perfect accuracy when aiming and not moving. Hip-fire remains unchanged.
- Fixed an issue with accuracy reticle UI being slightly mismatched.
- Fixed additional weapon loading issues that prevented players from being able to see or use their weapon while the world was loading.
- Fixed an issue where firing a weapon could cancel the equip animation.
WORLD
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the kitchen cabinets that were placed outside of some houses. They are now back inside where they belong.
- Increased the HP value of Weeping Willow trees so it is more representative of the amount of resources it gives.
UI
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused an inventory slot to be unusable.
- Fixed an issue where players would have to press the ‘Leave Match’ button twice when exiting an in-progress match.
- Fixed an issue where squad members could be missing from the top panel when opening the in-game menu.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when closing the game after opening the settings menu.
ART/ANIMATION
- The Pump Shotgun’s pump animation will now play when held up instead of at rest.
- Distant buildings and objects now connect to the terrain more smoothly.
- Improved terrain rendering and cloud shadows.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Glider trails were not visible to other players.
- Fixed an issue that prevented destruction effects from playing while on low effects settings.
AUDIO
- Added squeaks to wood, stone, metal, and default hits for the Pick Squeak harvesting tool.
- Improved the default glider and umbrella open sound so that it syncs up with animation.
- Added an audio cue that will play when squad members jump from the Battle Bus.
- Improved the Epic/Legendary Assault Rifle close-range fire sound.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash that would occur when unplugging headphones.
- Fixed an issue that would cause tactically important sounds to occasionally be cancelled.
PERFORMANCE
- Fixed hitching when certain player outfits were loaded in the middle of the match.
- Fixed crashes that could occur in rare cases when using the NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights feature.
SAVE THE WORLD
GAMEPLAY
- Added the Boost Pad schematic as an additional quest reward for ‘Want to Build a Hoverboard?’.
- This new floor trap pushes your Hoverboard in the direction of the chevrons. Time to build some high-speed race tracks!
- Players who have already completed this Quest will automatically receive this reward.
- Hoverboard icon in zone was updated:
- Added Boost Pad as a World Drop.
- Added Cozy Campfire Trap as a World Drop.
- Group Missions
- All Group Missions now have Mission Alerts that award Firecracker Tickets.
- Firecracker Ticket amount awarded is scaled based on difficulty.
- Can play the same Group mission hex multiple times.
- Quota: Only 10 Group Mission Alerts per day will grant tickets.
- Group Missions now include Fight the Storm Category 1,2,3, & 4, Retrieve the Data, Ride the Lightning, Evacuate the Shelter, Repair the Shelter, and Deliver the Bomb mission types.
- Mission availability is based on player progression.
- Rescue the Survivors and Evacuate the Shelter mission icons were updated so they no longer use the same image as the Group Missions:
- Each mission threat level now has its own attribute caps, instead of a single cap for an entire location (Stonewood, Plankerton, etc).This should give players an experience closer to our intended difficulty curve when playing down-level.
- Increased the number of missions where higher level players can earn experience:
- Many missions that were previously ‘grey’ on the map and awarded no XP will now be ‘green’ and award XP at a reduced rate.
- Decreased the XP fall off when playing these lower-level ‘green’ missions to make it easier to make progress when playing down-level.
- Group Missions now require Storm Shield Defense Quest progression to unlock.
Bug Fixes
- As foreshadowed in the 2.4 patch notes, completed expedition rewards may not be claimed while Storm Shield Storage is in overflow.
- In order to protect player data, it is essential to enforce limits on inventory size.
- Given a choice of dropping rewards or delaying access, we opted for delay.
- Completed expedition rewards are not lost and may be claimed once your storage is within capacity again.
- It is no longer possible to temporarily mount the Hoverboard if the mount button is held down for more than 2 seconds while in build mode.
- It is no longer possible to craft ammo while on the Hoverboard.
- Fixed a cosmetic issue where yellow missions were prematurely disappearing from the mission map.
- Fixed Smashers and Mini-Bosses being able to damage mission defense objectives.
- Minor fixes to the Event Quests
- A more detailed description added to the ‘Double Trouble’ Spring it On! quest.
- Fountains in ‘Change of Luck’ Spring it On! drop more quest items per fountain destroyed.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Weapon Perks
- Critical Damage vs. afflicted targets increased from
45% / 67.5% / 90%to 67.5% / 101% / 135%.
- Critical Chance decreased from
14% / 21% / 28%to 11.5% / 16.5% / 21%.
- Critical Damage increased from
30% / 45% / 60%to 45% / 67.5% / 90%.
- Recoil changed from
-20% / -30% / -40% Reduced Recoilto +20% / +30% / +40% Weapon Stability.
- Heavy Attack Cost changed from
-9% / -13% / -17% Heavy Attack Energy Costto +10% / +15% / +20% Heavy Attack Efficiency.
- Fire Rate increased from
12% / 18% / 24%to 14% / 21% / 28%.
- Reload Speed increased from
15% / 22.5% / 30%to 25% / 38% / 50%.
- Clip Size decreased from
30% / 45% / 60%to 25% / 38% / 50%
- Durability Decay increased from
10% / 15% / 20%to 14% / 21% / 28%.
- Trap Perks
- Max Durability increased from
8% / 12% / 16%to 14% / 21% / 28%
- Reload Speed increased from
12% / 18% / 24%to 14% / 21% / 28%.
- Critical Chance decreased from
14% / 21% / 28%to 11.5%/16.5%/21%.
- Critical Damage increased from
30% / 45% / 60%to 45% / 67.5% /90%.
- These balance changes are intended to make several of our non-damage perks more viable, while creating a wider range of desirable weapon builds. – Developer Comment
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where rare and uncommon trap perks would appear at incorrect frequencies.
HEROES
- Wukong is available in the Event Store.
- This is the Mythic version of the Lunar New Year ‘Berserker’ soldier.
- The Demolisher Soldier has three new festive looks for St. Patrick’s Day.
- Three new St. Patrick’s themed Legendary Demolisher Soldiers have been added to the Spring it On! Llama.
- Luck Demolisher Wildcat.
- Skye Warrior Wildcat.
- Battle Hound Jonesy.
- The Support Perk for the Berserker Soldier subclass has been changed from ‘Quick Shield’ to ‘Assault Damage’.
- Increases assault weapon damage by 12%, 18%, and 24% at evolutions 1, 2, and 3 respectively.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue which could cause players to be unable to equip a gun after dying in ‘Goin’ Commando!!!’.
- Fixed an issue which didn’t allow ‘Frag Grenade!’ to be thrown through small windows.
UI
- A button has been added to the Survivor Squad screen that allows players to easily clear all slots in the squad.
- Improved the Batch Recycle / Retire screen so that players can more easily tell which alerts map to the selected items.
- Damage numbers for the Energy damage type now have their own unique visuals.
- Updated skill tree visuals.
- Players can now toggle the grid view when looking at Schematics, Heroes, Survivors, and Defenders in the Armory.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players joining via matchmaking would show up with a Homebase power of 1, no name, and no banner when opening the main menu.
- The Truck Slot 2 research node in the Research 2 skill tree page now costs 1600 Research Points (was 3700).
Fortnite update 1.48 is available now.