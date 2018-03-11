Epic Games Clarifies Confusion Surrounding Fortnite Cross-Play

Last Thursday, Epic Games announced that Fortnite will now offer cross-play support for PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, and Mobile. However, Xbox One was missing from the list, leading many to question what it meant for the platform and whether the lack of an agreement between Sony and Microsoft was the reason for the omission.

Epic Games’ Nick Chester has now clarified that Xbox One will be getting cross-play support as well, however, PS4 and Xbox One players won’t be able to play with each other. He tweeted:

Xbox One players can play with PC, Mac, and mobile. PlayStation 4 players can play with PC, Mac, and mobile. — Nick Chester (@nickchester) March 10, 2018

Microsoft has previously expressed its desire to enable cross-play with PS4, which has been met with resistance from Sony. In a new post on its website, Epic reaffirmed that Microsoft has been at the forefront when it comes to supporting cross-play.

“Contrary to what may have been implied, Microsoft has long been a leading voice in supporting cross-platform play, connecting players across PC, mobile and all consoles,” wrote the developer.

Worth noting that there’s no technical limitation that prevents PS4 and Xbox One users from playing together. Cross-play was “accidentally” switched on in Fortnite before, which Epic blamed on a configuration error.