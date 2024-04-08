Xbox Possibly Releasing Unannounced ZeniMax Online Game on PlayStation

It looks like an unannounced ZeniMax Online Studios game is among the Xbox games headed to PlayStation in the future. A fan discovered the LinkedIn profile of a former ZeniMax Online veteran, who mentioned working on a new engine for an unannounced project, and bringing that engine to “third party consoles.”

Expect more Xbox games on PlayStation going forward

The profile in question was spotted by X user Zuby_Tech, and belongs to former ZeniMax Online Studios senior gameplay programmer, Ryan Ruzich. The unannounced project seems to be the last thing Ruzich was working on for the company prior to his departure in November 2022.

Looks ZeniMax Online Studios Game Will Be On PlayStation 5!



Former ZeniMax Online Studios Developer:



"Working on a new Engine for an unannounced project, leading the effort to get the new Engine working on Third Party consoles." pic.twitter.com/5j8SOjM1gj — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) April 8, 2024

The profile is still up at the time of this writing and we can confirm that the screenshot above is legit. However, there’s little else to go by. ZeniMax Online Studios is behind The Elder Scrolls Online, and has done some additional work on 2016’s DOOM as well as Fallout 76.

Given that the studio focuses on multiplayer, we expect this mystery game to be a live service title. Microsoft has already indicated that it wants to bring first-party multiplayer games to other platforms including rival PlayStation, starting with Sea of Thieves on April 30th.