Fate/Extella Link Adds Robin Hood the Archer as a New Playable Servant

Marvelous and Type-Moon had just held a brief stream today where they delivered new information on the anticipated upcoming game, Fate/Extella Link. After they finished featuring all 16 returning Servants previously, it’s finally time to move the spotlight to the brand-new Servants. In this stream, they have revealed the fifth out of ten new servants, which turns out to be Robin Hood.

Robin Hood made his debut in the 2010 PlayStation Portable game Fate/Extra, where he appeared as the second boss in the duel-oriented RPG. He will now finally join the playable roster of the Dynasty Warriors-like action game series Fate/Extella. As an Archer-class Servant, he will mainly fight by using his crossbow. He can deal much damage to enemies with not only his poisonous bows but also plant-based traps and some roundhouse & somersault kicks.

Marvelous has also just opened pre-orders for the digital version of Fate/Extella Link at the Japanese PlayStation Store. Pre-ordering the digital version will also give you a bonus Alteraria costume, which is literally Artoria Pendragon wearing Altera’s attire. There is also a Digital Deluxe version that comes with the game’s original soundtrack and a bonus costume for Scathach on the PS4 version or Nameless for the PS Vita version.

The next stream has also been scheduled for March 20 and we will let you know if there is another major reveal next week. Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7. An English localization has not been announced yet for this side-sequel of Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.

[Source: Marvelous]