Lo-Fi Adventure Game Minit Launches on PlayStation 4 in April

Publishers Devolver Digital have announced that Minit, a brand new lo-fi adventure game from acclaimed developers Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio, and Dominik Johann, will launch on April 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. According to Devolver, the game is a “miniature” dose of adventure for players, with each in-game life lasting no more than 60 seconds at a time.

Due to the bitesized experiences each adventure offers, players should be able to get in a ton of playtime with Minit. “Every pixel matters. It’s a big adventure, compressed into a tiny amount of time,” says developer Kitty Calis. “No matter the direction you head in, countless challenges, shady secrets, and needy characters await.” Players will be able to help out fellow folk, uncover various secrets, and battle against other foes in an effort to lift a curse placed on them.

For more on the upcoming title, check out a brief description from the game below:

Minit will launch on April 3, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.