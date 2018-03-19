Learn About Ni no Kuni II’s Collectible Spirits, Higgledies

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom releases in just a few days, and now Bandai Namco has detailed the Higgledies. If you’re unfamiliar with them, they’re collectible spirits that play a big role in the role-playing game. A new trailer shows off many of the creatures, that can aid the player in battle.

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes the collectible spirits:

Throughout his journey in Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Evan will encounter spirits called Higgledies. These forces of nature will aid Evan and friends in battle by automatically attacking enemies, providing elemental or physical buffs to party members while in battle, and opening shortcuts and new pathways in dungeons and throughout the world. Players can collect 100 unique Higgledies including Higgledy heroes, each with their own unique attacks and special powers. Strategically take the best into battle to gain the upper hand.

If you want even more information on the game, you can always check our Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom review:

Ni no Kuni II is pure magic. It consistently surpassed my expectations, being bigger than I could have imagined. New pieces were constantly fitting themselves into place, and just when I thought the puzzle was complete, the border would expand. More than 40 hours later, the edges were still unfolding, both in narrative revelations and expanding gameplay capabilities. It’s easy to get lost in every face of this perfectly-paced multifaceted gem. I felt welcomed into Evan’s kingdom of Evermore, and I made it my new home as I took part in the unfolding adventure. Ni no Kuni IIis a near-perfect RPG and deserves every bit of the attention that it demands.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is set to release March 23, 2018.