ARK Park Trophies Revealed, No Platinum to Unlock

ARK Park releases later this week for PlayStation VR and other virtual reality headsets, and now we know more about the game thanks to its trophy list. While the game is lacking a Platinum trophy, players will be able to collect and kill dinosaurs in-game. There’s also a trophy for collecting all of the in-game outfits.

Check out the full list of ARK Park trophies below:

Gold Master Trainer

Collect 8 dinosaurs Silver Death is coming

Kill 5000 dinosaurs

Kill 5000 dinosaurs Giganotosaurus Conqueror

Kill 2-3 boss

Kill 2-3 boss Shopaholic

Collect all outfits Bronze Heroic deeds

Complete new player tutorial

Complete new player tutorial Old driver

Ride the armored car for 10 times

Ride the armored car for 10 times Traveler

Unlock all maps

Unlock all maps Dinosaur fan

Unlock 20 creatures

Unlock 20 creatures Tool Pioneer

Collect 6 collecting tools

Collect 6 collecting tools Love ambassador

Feed dinosaurs for 100 times

Feed dinosaurs for 100 times Mechanical engineer

Unlock 10 blueprint

Unlock 10 blueprint Kill without amnesty

Kill 1000 dinosaurs

Here’s more on the upcoming VR experience (courtesy of Snail Games):

KEY FEATURES

* Explore a variety of maps without a linear storyline.

* Collect eggs and incubate them to raise your own little dinosaurs.

* Find materials such as Dinosaur DNA and trade them to craft useful items and more powerful weapons.

* Defend the park and its vital technology from rampaging dinosaurs across 6 distinct levels!

* Revisit the dinosaurs from the popular title ARK: Survival Evolved. ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Exploration

Tour distinctive primal environments solo or with a group of friends. These excursions can be relaxing and challenging at the same time. Step into the tropical rainforests, snow-covered mountains, and expansive plains – along with the dinosaurs that call these habitats home! Gene Collecting

Visitors may collect “Gene Cubes” from the many extinct creatures during excursions. However, collecting all of them can be challenging due to the reclusive habits of particular species. Determined visitors will need to use a combination of puzzle-solving, exploration, and careful resource management to bag the most prized animals. The gene cubes are necessary for unlocking blueprints, which can be used to craft tools, lures, items and weapons. Dinosaur Breeding

Incubate the eggs you collect and raise your own little dinosaurs. Gather food to keep them fed and watch them grow. You may also spray paint your dinosaur using the warpaint system from ARK: Survival Evolved. Nothing beats the feeling of going on dinosaur rides as your baby dinosaur grows into adulthood. Combat

In Story Mode, something goes wrong with the park’s Brainwave Device – resulting in herds of rampaging dinosaurs everywhere. You and your friends must defend the base (and other humans) with custom-made weaponry – including a selection of melee and ranged weapons, along with other highly-effective combat items. Swords, spears, pistols, scatterguns, and grenades will be available at launch. Multiplayer Gameplay

Excursions are much easier to complete when players can brainstorm and search for secrets together. More difficult Hunting Maps require close collaboration and teamwork for best results!

ARK Park will release March 22, 2018 for PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

[Source: PSN Profiles]