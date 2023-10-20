Metal Gear Solid Remaster Trophies Reveal How to Earn Platinum

Metal Gear Solid Remaster trophies have made their way online courtesy of PowerPyx. The list details what players will have to do earn the Platinum trophy for the upcoming bundle. In total the game has 19 trophies, most of which relate to different bosses across all three titles.

Alongside the boss trophies, there are trophies related to beating the game with Fox or Big Boss ranking, as well as doing “VR missions.” This should give players a fairly decent challenge as they make their way through the games.

Metal Gear Solid Remaster trophies – complete list

Get the full Metal Gear Solid Remaster trophy list below:

Platinum

MGS Trophy Veteran: Unlock all trophies

Gold

Sniper Wolf (second encounter) : Defeat Sniper Wolf again

: Defeat Sniper Wolf again Vulcan Raven : Defeat Vulcan Raven

: Defeat Vulcan Raven Metal Gear REX : Defeat Metal Gear REX

: Defeat Metal Gear REX Liquid Snake : Defeat Liquid Snake

: Defeat Liquid Snake Bandana obtained : Obtain Bandana

: Obtain Bandana Stealth Camo obtained : Obtain Stealth Camo

: Obtain Stealth Camo Elite codename : Complete the game with FOX or BIG BOSS rank

: Complete the game with FOX or BIG BOSS rank VR training expert : Complete all VR Missions

: Complete all VR Missions Photographic Excorcist: Excorcise a photo of a ghost

Silver

Sniper Wolf : Defeat Sniper Wolf

: Defeat Sniper Wolf Hind D : Defeat Hind D

: Defeat Hind D The Spy Who read: Read all of the Briefing Files

Bronze

Start Mission : Start a New Game

: Start a New Game Revolver Ocelot : Defeat Revolver Ocelot

: Defeat Revolver Ocelot M1 Tank : Defeat M1 Tank

: Defeat M1 Tank Ninja : Defeat Cyborg Ninja

: Defeat Cyborg Ninja Psycho Mantis : Defeat Psycho Mantis

: Defeat Psycho Mantis VR training begins: Complete a VR mission

Metal Gear Solid Remaster is set to release on October 24, 2023.