Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC Launches Next Week, Includes Broly and Bardock

After releasing a small teaser trailer last week that showed off Broly in Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco has announced that both Broly and Bardock will join the game as DLC next week on March 28. Along with the characters, the company has also revealed some more details regarding a free update scheduled to go live this Spring.

You can check out the trailer for Bardock below:

Alongside the introduction of Broly and Bardock, Dragon Ball FighterZ will also be getting a Commentator Voice Pack that lets Chihi, Video, and Android 18 commentate the battles as they happen. According to Bandai Namco, the free update planned for the Spring will allow players to compete between different Z-Unions, and the company will have more information as we get closer to the Spring, so make sure to stay tuned for any future updates.

For more on the upcoming DLC to the game, check out below:

Broly and Bardock, also included into the FighterZ Pass which contains a total of 8 characters, will delight all players with their special attacks and skills highlighted in a new gameplay video of Bardock revealed today. Further good news for the fans is dramatic scenes will also be unlockable under certain conditions when using these new characters! Relive like never before the epic fight of Bardock against Frieza and the battle of Goku versus Broly. Last important update available on 28th March, the Commentator Voice Pack will let Chichi, Videl and Android 18 commentate the stunning battles!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now.