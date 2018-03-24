Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Creator Leaves Ubisoft

After almost 12 years of service, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon creator Dean Evans has left Ubisoft. This development was revealed during an interview with Game Informer, in which Evans mentioned that he was offered an editorial leadership position at the Paris studio, which he turned down as he was going through some difficult times.

“I split with my wife, and then the project I was working on was canceled,” Evans told Game Informer. “All of this massive s— going on at the same time and I started thinking, ‘Is the best option for me to move to another foreign country?'”

Evans has parted ways with Ubisoft on good terms but it doesn’t look like he’ll return to AAA development.

“A lot of people have been complaining about the AAA business and the lack of risk taking, that I’d be a total f—ing hypocrite if I moved forward and didn’t take any risks,” he explained. “So f— it, I think I might go out and set up my own studio and see where that goes.”

For now, Evans is moving back to United Kingdom and will take some time off to travel. He’s been in the games industry for 20 years, and has worked on Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed among other franchises.

[Source: Game Informer]