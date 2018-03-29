Guns of Icarus Alliance Launches in May on PS4, Features PC Cross-Play

Independent developers Muse Games has announced that Guns of Icarus Alliance will launch on PlayStation 4 later this year on May 1, 2018. Not only will the game be launching in May, but Muse Games has announced that the game will feature cross-platform play and voice chat between the PlayStation 4 and PC versions of the game. Obviously, this is huge news, so players looking to join up together across various platforms now can.

For a look at the new trailer for the upcoming game, check out below:

For more information on Guns of Icarus Alliance, check out a brief overview of the game below, courtesy of Muse Games:

Guns of Icarus Alliance: PS4 Edition is the ultimate steampunk airship combat game, complete with an ongoing war between six elite factions vying for control of a ravaged world. Up to 32 players can engage in epic PvP airship battles, with four players manning each ship, or team up with their faction to take on the game’s AI in heart-pounding PvE skirmishes. Players take on the roles of Pilots, Engineers and Gunners, and work with their crew towards victory. During battle players will repair the ship’s armor, gun down enemy balloons, and deftly weave in and out of combat to dominate the skies in a variety of game modes and maps. Regardless of what platform an air pirate and their crew is playing from, the game fully supports cross-platform voice chat to help the group become a cohesive unit. In this ever-changing universe, a team’s successes and failures constantly shape and reshape the world based on who dominates the battlefield. In the skies of Guns of Icarus, players and their teammates triumph or perish, together.

Guns of Icarus Alliance will launch on May 1, 2018 for PlayStation 4.