Gameplay Footage Emerges From the Canceled Prey 2

Developer Human Head Games was working on Prey 2 before it was canceled, Since the first-person shooter looked great prior to cancellation, it has entered the realm of a legendary title that was never quite meant to be. That’s why it’s exciting that years after seeing its development canned, new Prey 2 gameplay has emerged thanks to Andrew Borman.

Check out the Prey 2 gameplay footage below:

Seems like a good day to post a short video I was sent from @humanheadgames cancelled Prey 2. Still look forward to the day that I have more to share. #prototypes #prey2 pic.twitter.com/3Fl0lB4puN — Andrew Borman (@Borman18) March 24, 2018

While Prey 2 was unfortunately canceled, we did wind up getting a new title in 2017. For more on that title, check out our Prey review. Here’s a snippet of what we had to say:

While combat is unique in Prey, it is also one area that may frustrate some gamers. While you have a decent arsenal of weapons at your disposal, ammunition is constantly at a premium, as are resources to fabricate ammunition. Even on the game’s Normal difficulty setting, most enemies can kill you in just a couple of hits. So, combat requires you to always stay vigilant, but it is satisfying to figure out which mixture of mechanics will take down a Telepath enemy. Arkane Studios has another hit on their hands in the form of Prey. Some minor bugs aside, this is a horror fan’s dream come true. Prey may appear to be a first-person shooter on the surface, but there’s an RPG hidden just underneath its shiny graphics. You have the freedom to approach Prey in any way you desire, and it’s unlikely any two players will have the same experience. With an intriguing story, impressive ambiance, and challenging gameplay, Prey is a must-own game that has found a unique take on psychological horror in game form.

Prey is available now.

[Source: Twitter]