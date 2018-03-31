PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

GameStop Announces New Hardware Trade-In Offers, Earn Extra $40-$50

March 31, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

GameStop has decided to up its video game hardware trade-in offers starting now through April 15. Those looking to sell or replace their PlayStation 4s can earn $40-$50 extra, depending on the model. Xbox One offers go up to $80.

New and old prices are as follows:

TypeModelOld TradeNew TradeAdd’l Value
PS4Original 500GB$120.00$170.00$50.00
PS4Original 1T B$130.00$175.00$45.00
PS4Slim 500GB$130.00$175.00$45.00
PS4Slim 1TB$140.00$180.00$40.00
PS4Pro$200.00$240.00$40.00
XB1Original 500GB$80.00$140.00$60.00
XB1Original 1TB$90.00$150.00$60.00
XB1Slim 500GB$80.00$140.00$60.00
XB1Slim 1TB$110.00$150.00$60.00
XB1Slim 2TB$130.00$210.00$80.00

 

In a press release, senior vice president of Merchandising Bob Puzon said that these deals are just the “beginning” and that the company plans to go “all out” for its customers. He added:

We’re delivering on our promise to give customers better trade-in deals they can’t refuse on top products – the right products with the right deals. We’re not talking pocket change either. Who doesn’t want to earn an extra $40-$80 on video game hardware that’s just sitting around the house collecting dust? In several cases customers can walk away with more than $200 extra cash in their pockets!  

The aforementioned offers are just some of many so if you’re looking for more trade-in deals, head over to GameStop’s website.

