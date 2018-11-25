GameStop Cyber Monday Deals Announced, Get a $50 Gift Card With the Purchase of a New Console

GameStop‘s Cyber Monday deals will go live on November 26, 2018, offering a host of discounts for those who may have missed out on Black Friday sales. Alongside the usual video game and console deals, a variety of items will be discounted including gaming headsets, toys and collectibles, and last-gen consoles.

Highlights include (online only):

HARDWARE Free $50 GameStop gift card with purchase of any new Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PS4 console ( excludes PS4 1TB Spider-Man and Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundles; limit 1 per customer )

) Xbox One Minecraft 1TB console bundle: $199.99 GAMING ACCESSORIES HyperX Revolver GunMetal headset: $69.99 ($50 savings)

PDP Afterglow AG9 PS4 and Xbox One headsets: $49.99 ($30 savings) VIDEO GAMES Call of Duty Black Ops 4: $38

Fallout 76 Standard & Tricentennial: $39.99 & $59.99, respectively

Assassins Creed Odyssey: $27

FIFA 19: $27

Madden 19: $27

NBA 2K19: $27

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: $27

WWE 2K19: $27

Hitman 2: $29.99

NASCAR Heat 3: $24.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete: $9.99 PRE-OWNED & RECOMMERCE Cyber Monday exclusive Blast from the Past console bundles on Xbox One, PS4, Wii U, Wii, PS3, Xbox 360 and 3DS XL: starting as low as $74.99

Buy 2 Get 1 free on Last Gen preowned video games and on Retro video games

20% of all preowned smartphones, tablets, media players and wearable technology POP CULTURE TOYS, COLLECTIBLES & APPAREL Star Wars the Black Series Force FX Z6 Riot Control Baton: $99.99 ($100 savings)

Star Wars Ultimate Co-pilot Chewie: $79.99 ($50 savings)

Star Wars Nerf Rival Stormtrooper Blaster: $49.99 ($50 savings)

Pokémon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair: $99.00 (more than $50 savings)

Arcade 1Up Street Fighter, Rampage, Centipede, or Asteroid: $249.99 ($50 savings)

Orders over $35 will be shipped for free. All offers can be found on GameStop/CyberMonday.