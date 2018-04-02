Arc System Works Announces Wizard’s Symphony, Coming to Japan in 2018

Earlier this week, Arc System Works began teasing an RPG project that was only described as a “dramatic dungeon RPG.” Now, the studio has announced that the game will be called Wizard’s Symphony, and it will launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2018 for Japan.

According to the company, Wizard’s Symphony will be the latest in the classic Wizard’s Harmony series. First launched way back in 1995 for the original PlayStation, the game was an adventure title set in a world filled with magic. The series saw multiple iterations released throughout the 1990s, but hasn’t really seen much life since. According to the company, more information on the game will be released later this month, so make sure to stay tuned for any updates.

Along with the official announcement for the game, Arc System Works has also released a series of character biographies for some of the characters coming to the game. You can check out a snippet of those below, with the full breakdown over at Gematsu, who translated the information:

Alto Traverse (voiced by Kengo Kawanishi) A young man who works as a “Conductor,” a job that guides tourists around dangerous ruins. One day, as a substitute for the company president that suddenly disappeared, he takes on the role of acting leader of the Conductor company “M Tours,” and works hard with his colleagues each day. Spika Celeste (voiced by ???) A girl who works with Alto. She has a bright and optimistic personality, and sometimes does unexpected things. She is the defender of the party, who specializes in luring attacks and protecting allies.

Wizard’s Symphony will launch sometime in 2018 in Japan.

[Source: Gematsu]