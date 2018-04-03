God of War File Size Revealed Ahead of Launch

As we get closer to the release of the upcoming God of War, players are starting to wonder just how much hard drive space they’ll have to set aside in order to install the game. Thanks to review copies of the game slowly trickling out, it seems that the answer to that question has already been found, and while it’s not exactly a small amount, it’s surprisingly not as big of a file size someone might assume.

Based on a variety of reports on review copies of God of War, it seems as if the PlayStation 4 exclusive will be approximately 44.6 GBs when it launches. That certainly does come in on the hefty side in terms of storage space, but there have been games that are bigger than that, so there is a bit of a bright side. Thankfully, players have about 3 weeks left to decide what – if anything – needs to be deleted in order to accommodate Kratos and his latest adventures.

Read more about the upcoming PS4 exclusive by reading my God of War preview of the action game’s first two hours. Here’s a snippet:

The other big change is that Kratos has a son named Atreus who is central to both gameplay and the story. I didn’t realize it early on, but Atreus is actually the most interesting part of combat encounters. Not only could I command him to shoot arrows at enemies (causing a stun) by pressing the square button, but with careful positioning he could be used to draw the attention of dangerous foes. Since he doesn’t have a life bar to worry about, using your son as a diversion is a hugely beneficial tactic (especially in boss fights). God of War isn’t just Santa Monica Studio doing something different for the sake of variety (although the series did clearly need a shake up after how dull Ascension seemed). Everything from its gameplay to storytelling has been changed for the better. By doing so, Sony has given one of its biggest franchises new life.

God of War is slated to release on April 20, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4.