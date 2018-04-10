Cross-Play Podcast Episode #1: A Challenger Appears

Cross-Play has arrived. Nope, you still can’t play online with your Xbox buddies, but the Cross-Play Podcast brings you one of the greatest collaborations to happen this month. What’s that? Infinity War is out this month? That’s why I said one of the greatest!

The Cross-Play Podcast sees worlds collide as PlayStation LifeStyle and our sister site Game Revolution come together to talk about what we all do best: games. On the inaugural episode, we talk about Far Cry 5’s tonal balancing, Ni no Kuni II’s throwback to classic JRPGs, and we talk circles of speculation around God of War because the embargo hasn’t yet lifted for reviews. At the end we answer a few reader questions about story-based DLC and what our typical work day looks like.

This is the first episode in a weekly podcast series for PSLS and GR readers (and now listeners), with every new episode coming to you right here on PSLS every Tuesday. We’re always looking for more questions from our readers to answer in each episode, so if there’s something you wanted to ask us, then sound off in the comments section below.

Please Note: There were some slight audio issues with this first recording that we aim to get ironed out next week.

In our next episode, we’ll also be bringing some detailed discussion regarding the next God of War ahead of its release (don’t worry, we’ll stay spoiler-free). If you want to find out more about one of the year’s most highly anticipated new releases, then you need to tune in next Tuesday!

The first episode of the Cross-Play Podcast features PSLS Editor-in-Chief Cameron Teague and Senior Editor Chandler Wood joined by GR’s Executive Editor Paul Tamburro and Lead Editor Jason Faulkner, with us covering the biggest releases of the past couple of weeks along with the biggest gaming news. Listen to the podcast with SoundCloud and YouTube below. We have iTunes and Spotify versions set to follow in the very near future:

What did you think of the first episode of the Cross-Play Podcast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and we’ll see you next week!