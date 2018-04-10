Spotify Premium Price Slashed for Active PlayStation Plus Members

If you’re a music fan and an active PlayStation Plus subscriber, then Sony and Spotify have you covered.

In a partnership between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Spotify, both new and existing PlayStation Plus members can now enjoy 10% off their monthly Spotify Premium service. This offer is available now and it’s set to last through October 10, 2018.

“The offer is available starting today and the savings will be applied to ongoing monthly recurring Spotify Premium subscription fees for as long as players continue to maintain an active PlayStation Plus membership,” Sony stated.

Interested in taking advantage of this discount? Follow these simple steps:

Download the Spotify app from your PlayStation 4

Sign up for Spotify Premium; existing members can simply sign in to their account

After the system automatically verifies your PlayStation Plus status, the 10% off will apply to all recurring charges

The popular music streaming service, which launched on the console back in 2015, provides a thirty-day free trial to new users along with the reduced fee for every active member. Additional benefits include the removal of ads, enjoying unlimited skips, listening to music offline, and the freedom to play any given song.

A particularly interesting aspect is the service’s ability to run in the background simultaneously with other apps. This means listening to your favorite songs while blasting your way through Owlboy among PS4’s other impressive titles.

Please note that this special discount only applies to Playstation 4 users and it’s not currently available for PlayStation 3 and PS Vita users.

What do you think of this generous, 10% off Spotify Premium discount for PlayStation Plus members? Will you be getting your hands on this sweet deal? Be sure to grab it for PlayStation 4 through October 10, 2018.

[Via: PlayStation Blog]