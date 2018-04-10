PlayStation Store Global Update – April 10, 2018

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

God of War ($59.99)(out 4-20)

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)(out 4-20)

The Swords of Ditto ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)(out 4-24)

To Leave ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)(out 4-24)

PSVR Games

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality ($29.99)

Super Amazeballs ($4.99)

Time Carnage ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)

PS4 Demos

Crypt of the Serpent King

Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala

PS4 Games

Dangun Feveron ($34.99)

Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala ($14.99)

Enigmatis Collection ($35.99)

Extinction ($59.99)

Extinction: Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Flight of Light ($8.99)

Impact Winter ($19.99)

Masters of Anima ($19.99)

Metropolis: Lux Obscura ($7.99)

Owlboy ($24.99/PS+ $19.99)

Project Nimbus: Code Mirai ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)

Raining Coins ($5.99)

Raiders of the Broken Planet – Alien Myths Bundle ($4.99)

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – OST Combo ($28.49/PS+ $27.06)

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition ($24.99/PS+ $23.74)

Rememoried ($14.99)

Starlit Adventures (Free)

Super Daryl Deluxe ($19.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – 2018 PlayStation®Plus Bonus Pack (Apr)(Free for PS+)

Armored Warfare: Ultimate Fox Bundle ($129.99)

Attack on Titan 2 DLC ($3.49 and up)

Call of Duty: WWII – The War Machine: DLC Pack 2 ($14.99)

『DJMAX RESPECT』 DLC ($4.99 and up)

Extinction: Days of Dolorum Season Pass ($14.99)

Gravel Free car BMW X6 Trophy Truck (Free)

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game – PS Plus Pack (Free for PS+)

Monster Hunter World DLC ($2.99 and up)

MX vs ATV All Out DLC ($2.99 and up)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 Pass ($29.99)

World of Tanks DLC ($63.99 and up)

PS Vita Games

Metropolis: Lux Obscura ($7.99)

