Marvelous Published the Second Promotion Trailer for Fate/Extella Link
Marvelous has published the second major promotion trailer for their upcoming action game Fate/Extella Link. This trailer briefly explains the story synopsis and gameplay features while summarizing all 26 appearing and playable Servants in the game.
A new feature that is shown for the first time in this trailer is that you can bring up to two Support Servants who will actually fight together with your main Servant in battlefields.
You can read more information about Fate/Extella Link right below:
Fate/Extella is a series of games featuring characters from Type-Moon’s popular Fate franchise with a hack-and-slash action gameplay that feels very similar to Dynasty Warriors games. Fate/Extella Link will be a side-sequel to The Umbral Star.
As explained by the series creator Kinoko Nasu, while Link‘s story takes place right after The Umbral Star, it won’t necessarily connect to an upcoming proper sequel of Fate/Extella. Link can be likened to the movie versions of TV tokusatsu shows like Kamen Rider or Super Sentai/Power Rangers.
Fate/Extella Link has ten new playable Servants on the roster, adding up to a grand total of 26 Servants. You can see the full roster list right below:
Saber
- Nero Claudius
- Altera
- Artoria Pendragon
- Gawain
- Charlemagne
Archer
- Nameless
- Gilgamesh
- Robin Hood
- Arjuna
Lancer
- Cu Chulainn
- Elizabeth Bathory
- Karna
- Scathach
Rider
- Medusa
- Iskandar
- Francis Drake
- Astolfo
Caster
- Tamamo no Mae
- Archimedes
- Gilles de Rais
Berserker
- Lu Bu Fengxian
- Darius III
- Lancelot
Assassin
- Li Shuwen
Ruler
- Jeanne d’Arc
- Karl der Große
Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7. An English localization has not been announced yet for this side-sequel of Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.
[Source: Marvelous]