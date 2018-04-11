Marvelous Published the Second Promotion Trailer for Fate/Extella Link

Marvelous has published the second major promotion trailer for their upcoming action game Fate/Extella Link. This trailer briefly explains the story synopsis and gameplay features while summarizing all 26 appearing and playable Servants in the game.

A new feature that is shown for the first time in this trailer is that you can bring up to two Support Servants who will actually fight together with your main Servant in battlefields.

You can read more information about Fate/Extella Link right below:

Fate/Extella is a series of games featuring characters from Type-Moon’s popular Fate franchise with a hack-and-slash action gameplay that feels very similar to Dynasty Warriors games. Fate/Extella Link will be a side-sequel to The Umbral Star. As explained by the series creator Kinoko Nasu, while Link‘s story takes place right after The Umbral Star, it won’t necessarily connect to an upcoming proper sequel of Fate/Extella. Link can be likened to the movie versions of TV tokusatsu shows like Kamen Rider or Super Sentai/Power Rangers. Fate/Extella Link has ten new playable Servants on the roster, adding up to a grand total of 26 Servants. You can see the full roster list right below: Saber Nero Claudius

Altera

Artoria Pendragon

Gawain

Charlemagne Archer Nameless

Gilgamesh

Robin Hood

Arjuna Lancer Cu Chulainn

Elizabeth Bathory

Karna

Scathach Rider Medusa

Iskandar

Francis Drake

Astolfo Caster Tamamo no Mae

Archimedes

Gilles de Rais Berserker Lu Bu Fengxian

Darius III

Lancelot Assassin Li Shuwen Ruler Jeanne d’Arc

Karl der Große

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7. An English localization has not been announced yet for this side-sequel of Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.

[Source: Marvelous]