Witcher 3 HDR Support Encountered Major Bugs Just a Day After Release

PS4 Pro HDR Support for Witcher 3 had finally gone live yesterday. But it seems like players found new bugs related to this graphic patch, and they are strongly getting annoyed with it.

To those who haven’t read our previous article about it, here’s what the patch added to the game:

HDR Support;

Various Performance Optimizations;

Stability Improvements;

Localization bugfixing; and

Minor visual improvements.

According to some community members on Resetera, while the initial HDR Support patch for the PS4 Pro is good, there are some noticeable frame rate issues. Using the torchlight somehow feels like the game’s graphics just went down to 20 fps. Quoting user Fastidioso on Resetera:

Well I have tried the new update and initially the impression was quite good. Fps seems even improved in the infamous swamp area. So I have an idea: try the torchlight because if I remember correctly it gives some fps trouble to the ps4 base before the patch. Sadly, I encountered really notable fps problem, especially in the cave area and when I said problem I mean something really similar to the locked 20 fps issue. Any other or is just me? Man that’s discouraging encounter such issue at every update.

Meanwhile, on the official CD Projekt Red forums, players have a made a thread listing problems they have encountered after the patch. A video was even made by user Jenot in order for other people to check out the problems he encountered. Jenot’s statements are as follows:

Draw distance looks terrible after that patch. It was much better on my original PS4 when i played this game 3 years ago. I have never seen this before. It completely ruins immersion of the game. Plz fix this. Just take a look at the video….

Here is the video of this infamous draw distance failure:



We will be monitoring other major bugs found on the patch. We will be sure to cover any announcements and actions that CD Projekt Red will take in order to respond to this.

[Source: US Gamer]