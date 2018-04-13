Watch the SoulCalibur VI Siegfried Reveal Trailer With His Japanese Voice

Previously we have learned that SoulCalibur VI has officially added Siegfried Schtauffen into its playable character roster by publishing his reveal trailer in English. For those who, for whatever reason, prefer Japanese voiceovers, Bandai Namco Entertainment Japan has finally just uploaded the Japanese version of the trailer which also comes with Japanese voiceover.

As with all past SoulCalibur games, the legendary Japanese voice actor Nobuyuki Hiyama is coming back to reprise his role as Siegfried. His Zweihander is named Requiem, and he swings it with his own fighting style. You can read the short introduction text for Siegfried right below:

“I will not surrender to this nightmare!” Siegfried steps onto the stage of history wielding the massive Zweihander. He has but one reason to fight…to fully free himself from the cursed sword’s grasp!

As of this reveal, SoulCalibur VI currently has 10 playable characters known. You can check the current roster list right below:

Heishiro Mitsurugi

Sophitia Alexandra

Groh

Nightmare

Chai Xianghua

Kilik

Ivy

Zasalamel

Siegfried Schtauffen

Geralt of Rivia (Guest character from The Witcher)

SoulCalibur VI is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018. A more definite release date has not been confirmed yet by Bandai Namco as of this writing.

[Source: Bandai Namco]