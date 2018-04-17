E3 2018: Ubisoft Announces Press Conference Date and Time

People have patiently waited for new E3 2018 details, and Ubisoft has finally spoken. The company took to Twitter to confirm that their pre-show briefing will take place on June 11 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

Save the Date, #UbiE3 is coming! Join us on June 11, from 1pm PT.

More to come, stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/0WcPSSiQv2 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 17, 2018

While Ubisoft remained vague on the details, we can reasonably speculate which titles will be covered at the annual gaming convention. Earlier this year, the studio had announced that Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is set to appear at E3 2018. We only know that Massive Entertainment is in charge of development, which makes E3 2018 ideal for more concrete data and a possible release date.

And who could forget Beyond Good & Evil 2? A rumored sequel had been simmering for well over a decade, so disclosing additional information is only logical after they had finally confirmed it during E3 2017.

Speaking of vague announcements, Ubisoft had previously revealed plans to release a game based on James Cameron’s Avatar (or at least within the same universe). A sequel to the 2009 film is still years away, however, which means this entry is less likely to make an appearance.

Other potential projects include The Crew 2, the VR thriller Transference, and the oddly absent Starlink: Battle for Atlas, which hasn’t enjoyed much attention since its announcement in 2017.

Lastly, rumors of Watch Dogs 3 started circulating just recently, though the game might be in early stages and not ready for the spotlight just yet.

It’s clear the French studio has a big agenda. The question now is, which Ubisoft games will make the cut at this year’s E3? Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

E3 2018 will be held June 12-14 in California.