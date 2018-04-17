Yakuza 6 Substories Guide: All Locations and Walkthroughs

One of the great things about the Yakuza series is how much content is in each entry, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is no different. In addition to the great story, there’s also 51 optional missions to undertake. These feature some fan favorite characters from past games, a few new faces, and some of the funniest moments.

Yakuza 6 substories aren’t always easy to find, though. They unlock throughout the game, and can be difficult to locate if you don’t know what you’re doing. Thankfully, I’ve played through the entire game and documented where to find all 51 of the game’s substories.

You can find the first batch of Kamurocho substories below or go to page two to see the final stretch of optional missions.

1. The Kabedon Prince

Unlocked at Chapter 6. Located in Kamurocho.

Go into the side area near Tenkaichi Alley and talk to the man in the red suit.

Win the fight.

Go see Takayama at Bantam.

Make sure to select “You’re mine” during the second question.

Leave Bantam and win the fight.

2. Hey, It’s Me!

Unlocked at Chapter 6. Located in Kamurocho.

Walk around near the empty lot in Nakamichi Alley until you get a phone call.

“Sounds like Taichi,” “This is probably a scam.” “This is definitely a scam!”

Go to the Millennium Tower, talk to Ishigaki, and fight the thieves.

3. Haruka’s Biggest Fan

Unlocked at Chapter 1. Located in Kamurocho.

Talk to the mother and daughter standing in Children’s Park. After their conversation, talk to the daughter.

Go to Don Quijote and talk to the cashier about if they have any Haruka merchandise.

Go to the Club SEGA located at Theater Square and talk to the four idol fans in the building.

Answer “So Much More!” when asked what song Haruka sang.

Go to Ebisu Pawn and buy Haruka’s Bromide for 50,000 yen.

Give the picture of Haruka to the girl at Children’s Park.

Leave the area and come back to the park to receive a drawing of Haruka from the girl.

4. Runaway Robot

Unlocked at Chapter 7. Located in Kamurocho.

Walk down Suppon Street and you’ll see a robot zoom past you.

Talk to Fujita and agree to find the cleaning robot.

Go to Tenkaichi Street and follow Soji to Park 3.

Beat up the three dirtbags.

5. I, Hiji

Unlocked at Chapter 1. Located in Kamurocho.

Talk to the man on the sidewalk across from Café Alps.

Let him install Hiji on your phone.

Use the phone app at Children’s Park. Ask it any question you want (although “Do you want to exterminate mankind?” is quite funny).

Leave the park and help the woman that is being harassed by a drunk.

Go back near Café Alps and talk to the man that installed Hiji.

6. Like, Comment, Subscribe

Unlocked at Chapter 6. Located in Kamurocho.

Talk to the guy obnoxiously holding a selfie stick in Theater Square.

Go to the Batting Center and trigger the cutscene.

Go near the Smile Burger on Nakamichi Street and trigger the cutscene.

Find the man by Lullaby Mahjong on Tenkaichi Street (look up and see him dangling out the window).

Enter the building and win the fight.

7. Follow That Drone!

Unlocked at Chapter 6. Located in Kamurocho.

Go to Nakmichi Street and listen to the two men having a conversation.

Talk to the people that are on the ground.

Chase the drone (if you lose it it’ll appear in Theater Square). Tip: I found it easier to track in first-person view (click the right stick in).

Eventually find yourself in a room near Nyan Nyan Café and win the fight.

8. Baring Their Fangs

Unlocked at Chapter 6. Located in Kamurocho.

View the cutscene at the southern part of Tenkaichi Street.

Talk to the nearby man in purple clothing.

Go to the Batting Center and talk to the man in yellow.

Win the fight.

Chase the man in yellow.

9. A Rivalry Reborn

Unlocks after finishing sub story 8. Located in Kamurocho.

Go to the southern part of Tenkaichi Street and you’ll get a phone call.

Go to the Yoshida Batting Center, talk to the man in yellow, and win the fight.

10. Swipe Right

Unlocked at Chapter 6. Must be done at night. Located in Kamurocho.

Go to the Shichifuku Street intersection with Theater Avenue and receive a horny selfie.

Receive another selfie outside of the Smile Burger on Nakamichi Street.

Go to the vending machines near the Theater Square Club SEGA to get yet another selfie.

Go to the roof of New Serena and choose whatever dialogue you want.

Win the fight.

11. Favor for an Old Friend

Unlocked at Chapter 6. Located in Kamurocho.

While walking around East Shichifuku Street you’ll receive a text from Date. Agree to buy him prepaid cards.

Talk to the employee at the Tenkaichi Street Poppo and buy 50,000 yen worth of prepaid cards.

Select “Ask why he wants them,” “Pry further,” and “Pry even further.”

Go to the roof of the Senryo Building.

Beat up the shady men.

12. The Legendary Paul Lim

Unlocked at Chapter 6. Located in Kamurocho.

Talk to the darts player inside Bantam and agree to play.

Play darts.

13. Showdown with Paul Lim

Unlocked after completing sub story 12. You must also defeat the easy, medium, and strong opponents at darts (the latter two are found at Club SEGA). Located in Kamurocho.

Talk to Paul Lim in Bantam and agree to play him at darts.

Play darts.

14. Face Your Fears

Unlocked after maxing your relationship with Saki. Located in Kamurocho.

Meet Saki at the Millennium Tower

Beat up the thugs.

15. A Shady Business

Unlocked after maxing your relationship with Hikaru. Located in Kamurocho.

Go to the intersection of Taihei Boulevard and Senryo Avenue.

Chase after Hikaru down Senryo Avenue and enter the building.

Win the fight.

16. Listen to Your Heart

Unlocked after maxing your relationship with Sora. Located in Kamurocho.

Meet Sora at Theater Square.

17. Caught in a Love Triangle

Unlocked after maxing your relationship with Erina. Located in Kamurocho.

Meet Erina at Theater Square.

Win the fight.

18. Hostess with a Heart of Gold

Unlocked after maxing your relationship with Riona. Located in Kamurocho.

Meet Riona at the northern part of Pink Street.

Win the fight.

19. Step Up to the Plate

Unlocked at Chapter 6 after completing sub story 35. Located in Kamurocho.

Play the Challenge Course at the Yoshida Batting Center three times.

Talk to Yoshida and play his test course.

Hit at least five home runs in a row.

Here are the pitches: Curveball in the bottom left, Sinker in the bottom right, Forkball in the bottom, Two-seam Fastball in the upper left, Cutter in the upper right, Changeup in the bottom, Splitter in the right, Splitter in the left, One-seam Fastball in the upper left, Shuuto in the bottom right.

Ask Yoshida to be on your baseball team.

20. A Promise Between Men

Unlocked at Chapter 6 after completing sub story 35. Located in Kamurocho.

Play the Home Run Course at the Yoshida Batting Center three times.

Compete against Gori-san.

Hit at least seven home runs to win.

Here are the pitches: Two-seam Fastball in the right, Cutter in the left, Splitter in the bottom, One-seam Fastball in the bottom left, Splitter in the bottom right, Two-seam Fastball in the upper left, Cutter in the right, One-seam Fastball in the bottom, Splitter in the lower left, One-seam Fastball in the left.

21. Look What the Dragon Dragged In

Unlocked at Chapter 1. Located in Kamurocho.

Go to the Nyan Nyan Café on Senryo Avenue.

Enter the café and talk to the manager of the cat café.

22. The Temptation of Live Chat

Unlocked at Chapter 1. Located in Kamurocho.

Witness the couple’s argument on the southwest street corner of Theater Square, and then talk to the man.

Talk to the man at the Mantai Internet Café within Theater Square, and then enjoy the perks of live chat. So curvy!

23. We’re Committed to Results

Unlocked at Chapter 1. Located in Kamurocho.

Talk to the trainer at RIZAP Kamurocho and agree to become a member.

Talk to your training and you’ll perform two different exercises. Afterwards, the trainer will tell you what food you should be eating.

Go eat food at a restaurant, and then report back to your trainer to finish the sub story.

24. A Man Rises Up

Unlocked at Chapter 1. Located in Kamurocho.

Leave RIZAP, and you’ll run into Sodachi. Test your skills and fight him.

Sodachi will now wander the streets of Kamurocho, and you can talk to him to fight.

Defeat him twice more, and he’ll then send you a text.

Go to Children’s Park, defeat Sodachi, and you’ll finish his story.

