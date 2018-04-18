New Call of Duty: WWII Alexa Skill is Like Having a Personal Multiplayer Coach

Despite getting a bit stale in recent years, the Call of Duty franchise has always brought innovation to the video game arena. In an effort to help players improve their multiplayer combat skills, Activision has integrated Amazon Alexa into Call of Duty: WWII.

Starting today, players can leverage the new Call of Duty: WWII Alexa Skill for the game on all Alexa-enabled devices. This intelligent virtual assistant uses a soldier-like voice to provide personalized coaching based on the way you play.

Through advanced machine learning analysis, for example, it can suggest which weapon to use within a particular map among many other useful tips. Alexa can reportedly generate 250,000 accurate responses to over 2,500 questions based on your personal performance.

Call of Duty: WWII Alexa Skill Contracts and Orders trailer:



Monte Lutz, Activision’s senior vice president of consumer engagement, compared the innovative technology as having an experienced player coaching people while they play. “We asked the question, ‘Is there a way to understand how a person is playing and give them tips that can help them become a better player?’ The result is a Call of Duty coach that helps you become a better player,” Lutz told GamesBeat.

The Alexa Skill also provides updates on various achievements while comparing your progress to that of other players. You may subsequently ask Alexa how you fared by comparison, and it would make intelligent recommendations based on what it saw and analyzed. These suggestions may relate to play styles, game map handling, game modes, player stats, and current weapon equipment.

Lutz further explained that Alexa analyzes more than 20 factors at any given time including accuracy, engagement distance, movement, total time played, overall kills, and even relationships to other players.

“Alexa allows us to have direct voice interaction. The response is customized and personalized to you. It compares how you did on 20 factors to other players who have a similar style. You can change your loadout to be better in your next match.”

Meanwhile, chief marketing officer Tim Ellis added: “We know that people play more ‘Call of Duty’ as their skills improve and the more often they play with their friends. The ‘Call of Duty Alexa Skill’ is designed to help players improve their ‘Call of Duty’ skills, connect more easily with their friends and get to the fun faster in ‘Call of Duty: WWII.’”

The Alexa Skill beta version is freely available for all Alexa-enabled devices through the assistant’s companion app.