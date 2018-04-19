BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Adds Naoto Shirogane & More as DLC Characters, Also Confirms an Open Beta

Arc System Works has finally revealed a new batch of playable characters for BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle at today’s ArcNama live stream. They are Hakumen from BlazBlue, Vatista from Under Night In-Birth, and Naoto Shirogane from Persona 4 Arena. These three characters will be grouped into a priced DLC pack, but there will be an all-in-one pack—as well as a Digital Deluxe edition—that will have all 18 DLC characters planned for the game in addition to the two universally free DLC characters Blake Belladonna and Yang Xiao Long from RWBY.

At the live stream, Arc System Works has also announced an Open Beta test for BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, where everyone with a console will be able to download a demo of the game and try out some of the game modes. Those who pre-order the game digitally on PSN Store will get the earliest access from May 9, while those who don’t will have to wait until May 12 to be able to join. The overall Open Beta period will end on May 14.

In this Open Beta, you will be able to select the 20 launch characters and access the offline VS Mode (against CPU or 2P) and Tactics Mode (a.k.a. training mode), as well as the online Casual Lobby. After the Open Beta period has ended, the demo can still be played offline. Those who pre-ordered on PSN will still get access to all 20 launch characters, while those who don’t will be restricted down to the 4 main characters: Ragna the Bloodedge, Hyde, Yu Narukami, and Ruby Rose.

As a reminder, here is the list of 20 launch characters that will be included by default in Blazblue Cross Tag Battle:

Ragna the Bloodedge Jin Kisaragi Rachel Alucard Hazama Noel Vermillion Azrael Iron Tager Makoto Nanaya Nu-13 Es Hyde Lynne Waldstein Gordeau Yu Narukami Yosuke Hanamura Chie Satonaka Yukiko Amagi Ruby Rose Weiss Schnee

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will be released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam in Japan and Asia on May 31, and in North America on June 5.

[Source: Arc System Works]