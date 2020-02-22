Arc System Works and Bandai Namco Entertainment have published the full patch notes for Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s Season 3, which launches on February 25th. At the moment, the patch notes are only available on the game’s Japanese website but thanks to Twitter user GREATFERNMAN, we have a complete translation that reveals a massive list of character enhancements and improvements in line with the developer’s promise of a “fresh experience.”
Universal Mechanics:
UI: The UI has been updated
Z Assist Selection: You can now select 3 different assists per character
Limit Break:
The last character gains the following three buffs:
More damage
Gains 1 bar of ki gauge
The opponent gets less recoverable health when hit (other than invulnerable moves)
Rising jump attacks:
Various jumping attacks do not hit crouching state opponents while rising
When landing from the air in blockstun, characters are now in crouching state
Characters are now considered grounded right before landing
Superiority Gauge: Added a gauge that shows the percentage of your entire team’s health remaining
Ki Charge:
Reduced recovery
Reflects Ki blasts
Can be cancelled into Superdash with the H button while mid Ki Charge
Even if the Ki Gauge is full, Ki Charge will still charge for a short duration
Vanish: Can be cancelled into Superdash or special moves when it causes a cinematic
Dragon Rush:
Made it easier to connect in an air combo
Can be cancelled into from 5L
Can be cancelled into Vanish when it hits in a combo
When Dragon Rushes clash, air options (double jumps and airdashes) are now restored
Dragon Rush (Snapback):
The opponent comes in faster
The opponent can delay their incoming timing by inputting 4
EX Specials: EX specials only cost 0.5 bars now
6M: When cancelled into airdash during Sparking, the airdash will not cross over the opponent
5/2H: Does more damage when it causes a cinematic
j.H: Landing recovery is removed when it causes a cinematic
Guard Cancel Change: Gave it a higher attack level for clashes
Z Assist:
Made it so that if the opponent has not been out of blockstun for a set amount of time, Z Assists cannot be used again
Made Z Assists hit away from them (uncertain what this means)
Changed where Z Assists appear
Air Dash: You can now airdash by inputting 9 right after jumping
Attacks on Sub-Characters: Made it possible to cancel when and attack hits sub-characters like Saibamen or the Ginyu force
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where landing recovery was carried over from a previous jump
Fixed a bug where hurtboxes would act strangely when an attack was done after blockstun
Made it so hitboxes don’t appear while the opponent is in hitstop from some attacks that cause a cinematic
Characters:
Goku (SSJ)
2M
Increased range
Increased active frames
Increased recovery
Increased startup
(This change increases SSJ Goku’s reach, and establishes more differences between him, Base Goku and Blue Goku)
5S
Changed knockback
(This change is to make it easier for 5S to combo into its follow up hits)
Instant Transmission Kamehameha
Startup is faster when the opponent is being comboed
(This change makes it easier to combo)
236S (Ground, Upward Angled)
Increased damage
Decreased recovery
Decreased active frames
Decreased untech time
(This change is to make it easier to use in neutral)
Vegeta (SSJ)
2M
Made the hitbox taller
Adjusted hurtbox
(This change is to make it easier to combo. The hurtbox was adjusted using the smallest Vegeta as a basis)
5S
Changed knockback
(This change is to make it easier for 5S to combo into its follow up hits)
236X
When the ground version is cancelled into other moves, Vegeta keeps his air options
(This change allows him to double jump and airdash after vanishing this move)
214H
Appears behind the opponent and does a followup on hit
Ground bounces when it causes a cinematic
(This change increases the use cases for the EX version, and distinguishes it from the M version)
Big Bang Attack (H+S)
Changed the knockback on the air version
(Made it easier to Ultimate Z Change and combo after)
Piccolo
j.M
Made the tracking in the autocombo version more precise
(This change makes it easier to combo)
214X
Increased the buffer time into supers
(Made it easier to combo into supers)
214L/M
The armor starts earlier on the ground versions
(The armor was adjusted to be in line with other characters)
214L/H
Air version has faster startup
(Made it easier to use in combos and in neutral)
236M
Changed the distance Piccolo travels after he crosses up on the air version
(Made it easier to hit small characters)
Z Assist (A Type)
Shoots two homing balls
Adjusted each hit’s damage, overall damage is higher
Decreased startup
Increased the hitstop on hit
(Made it easier to use to match other assists)
Gohan (Teen)
5LL
Added landing recovery
(Made it impossible to true blockstring until Sparking runs out)
5S
Changed knockback
(This change is to make it easier for 5S to combo into its follow up hits)
j.2S
Made the initial hitbox larger
(This change was to make combos easier)
214X
Changed its hit effect on cinematic hits
(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Gohan does not land before the combo ends)
214H
Made the hitbox taller
Made the pushbox taller
Increased active frames
(Made it easier to hit opponents directly above Gohan)
j.236M
Changed knockback
(Made it easier to use in combos)
j.236H
Reduced damage
Added damage proration
Increased recovery on block
(This change is to reduce the move’s strengh since EX moves cost less now)
Father Son Kamehameha – Full Power
Increased untech time
Changed the final hit’s effect
(This change adds more knockdown advantage)
Frieza
2M
Made the hitbox taller
(Made it easier to combo)
j.M
Made the tracking in the autocombo version more precise
(This change makes it easier to combo)
j.2H
Changed the knockback when it causes a cinematic
Increased the amount of time the opponent slides on a cinematic hit
Removed landing recovery on a cinematic hit
Adjusted the distance Frieza moves
Added landing recovery
(This change increases advantage on hit, making it easier to continue offense. Furthermore, it also makes it easier to combo into supers. Made it hit grounded opponents when done immediately after a jump.)
j.S
Hits superdash
Increased untech time
Reduced damage
Added landing recovery
(This change is to make it more usable in neutral and easier to combo in the corner)
236S
Changed the effect on cinematic hit
When the move does not hit in close range, the projectile moves slower
(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Frieza does not land before the combo ends. Made it easier to land the final hit when the move connects)
Sorbet’s Ray Gun (S during Golden Frieza deactivation)
Increased minimum damage
Changed the effect on air hit
Removed its ‘followup super’ damage proration
(Made it easier to use in combos and to hit opponents)
Golden Frieza
You can now cancel Golden Frieza by doing the same input
Golden Frieza’s timer does not count down during Sparking
Added cancels into other normals to the following normals: 5LLL, 5H, 5S, 2S, j.2S
Fixed a bug where the tech after deactivating acted strangely
(This change increases the use cases for Golden Frieza and added cancel options he didn’t have before)
Ginyu
5M
Increased distance travelled
(Made it easier to use in combos and neutral)
2M
Increased distance travelled
(Made it easier to combo into 2H. Made it easier to use in combos and neutral)
j.M
Increased active frames
Increased recovery
Adjusted hitbox
Adjusted hurtbox
(Made it easier to combo and made it not hit in weird looking ways)
5H
Deflects Ki blasts while Ginyu spins
Holding the button increases the damage
Cannot be blocked standing
(Increased use cases. Increased its damage on top of the universal damage increase on 5Hs)
5S (Guldo)
Decreased startup
Increased damage
Increased untech time
Increased hitstop
Increased hitbox
(Buffed the move and added it to Ginyu’s Z Assist. Made it easier to use in combos)
5S (Burter)
Increased untech time
Decreased damage proration
Increased hitstop on the final hit
Increased pushbox while Burter moves
Increased travel distance
(Buffed the move and added it to Ginyu’s Z Assist. Made it easier to use in combos and in neutral)
5S (Jeice)
Reduced Jeice’s recovery
Changed where Jeice appears
Ground bounces on hit
(Buffed the move and added it to Ginyu’s Z Assist. Made it easier to use in combos)
236X
Increased air version’s active frames
Increased air version’s travel distance
(Made it easier to use in neutral)
236M
Decreased startup
(Made it easier to use in neutral and in combos)
236H
Decreased startup
Increased hitstop
Increased untech time on the air version when it causes a cinematic
(Made it easier to hit, easier to make safe, and increased use cases)
Together We Are… The Ginyu Force! (214HS)
New move (input is 214HS)
Made it an Ultimate Z Change
If used after a body change, Ginyu staggers
(Added a level 3 move that Ginyu can use for invulnerability and combos)
Z Assist (A Type)
Decreased Startup
(Brought it in line with other Z Assists)
Bardock
236M
Added landing recovery to the ground version when it causes a cinematic
Changed hit effect on a cinematic hit
(This change is to limit Bardock’s ability to get mix ups off M lariat. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Bardock does not land before the combo ends)
236H
Reduced blockstun
Reduced recovery
Reduced untech time
(This change is to lower the move’s strength since EX moves cost less)
236S
Charges up the powered up button hold version faster
Changed hit effect on a cinematic hit
(Made it easier to use in combos. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Bardock does not land before the combo ends)
Riot Javelin (236LM)
Increased untech time
Changed the angle on the air diagonal version
Changed the knockback on the air diagonal version
Increased Ultimate Z Change cancel time on the air version
(Made it easier to Ultimate Z Change from this move)
Z Assist
Increased hitstop on hit
(Made it easier to use in combos)
Goku (GT)
5LL
Decreased distance travelled
Increased startup
(Made it worse on whiff)
5S
Made the hitbox taller
Adjusted opponent’s position on cinematic hit
Adjusted knockback on non-cinematic hit
Increased untech time on non-cinematic hit
(Made it easier to use in combos and neutral)
j.S
Increased untech time on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to combo)
236X
Reduced the distance at which the attack will hit
(Made it so that the move wins less against the opponent’s moves)
236L
Increased distance travelled
(Made it easier to use in combos and neutral)
214X
Goku now loses a lot of height after the attack on the ground version
(This change limits the mix ups GT Goku can get off this move)
214H
Decreased travel distance
(This change is to weaken this move since EX moves cost less now)
Spirit Bomb (214HS)
The opponent can ground tech after this move
Reduced damage
(Brought this in line with other lvl 3s that allow combos after. Adjusted the damage in order to mitigate the damage a combo using spirit bomb would do)
Trunks
2M
Made the hitbox taller
(Made it easier to combo)
j.H
Decreased startup
Increased active frames
Made the initial hitbox smaller
Increased the hurtbox at the beginning of the move
(Buffed the moved for neutral and made it easier to combo with)
j.2H
Decreased startup
(Made it easier to combo)
214S
Made the initial hit only hit the opponent’s main character
Changed the effect on cinematic hits
(This change is to prevent the phenomenon where the initial hit hits a sub-character, causing the explosion hit to not come out. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Trunks does not land before the combo ends)
236X
Increased buffer window for supers
Increased the amount of time the opponent slides on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to combo into supers)
214H
Added the ability to steer it with 8 and 2
Increased travel speed
Increased spinning duration
(Increased use cases)
Cell
5LLL
Decreased damage proration
(Brough in line with other characters’ 5LLLs)
2M
Increased hitbox
(Made it easier to combo)
5H
Damage increased when the button is held
(This adds damage on top of the universal damage increased to 5/2H)
j.2M
Increased hitstun on ground hit
(Made it advantageous on hit)
236M
Decreased startup of the ground version
(Increased use cases such as its usage for opening the opponent up)
236H
The ground version goes behind the opponent
(Increased use cases such as its usage for opening the opponent up and repositioning)
214X
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Cell does not land before the combo ends)
214H
The ground version can be cancelled into an Ultimate Z Change
(Made it easier to combo)
214S
Does not do multiple hits when used in a combo
Does not hit after a KO
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Brought it in line with other throws. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Cell does not land before the combo ends)
236S (Ground, Upward Angled)
Increased damage
Decreased recovery
Decreased active frames
Decreased untech time
(Made it easier to use in neutral)
Android 18
5L
Changed knockback on air hit
(Made it easier to combo after)
2L
Changed knockback on air hit
(Made it easier to combo after)
5S
Changed knockback
(This change is to make it easier for 5S to combo into its follow up hits)
j.L
Decreased startup
Made hitbox taller
(Made it better in neutral and mixups)
j.S
Increased recovery
(This change is to make it easier to link into j.L, given than j.L is faster now)
236X
Increased throw range
(Made it easier to land)
236M/H
Changed the timing of its followup input
Increased distance travelled
Changed hit effect on cinematic hit
(Made it harder to accidentally do the followup input. Made it easier to catch the opponent. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if 18 does not land before the combo ends)
236H
Made the latter half of the move special cancelable on hit
Increased hitstop on Android 17s attack
Changed the knockback on Android 17s attack
(Made it easier to combo off)
214H
Android 17 appears faster
Doing the input again does the follow up
No longer pulls the opponent while they are in blockstun
Increased hitstop on the final hit
Made it so Android 17 cannot defend against moves done by the opponent’s main body
If a Z Assist is called while Android 17 is on standby, Android 17 goes away
(Changed the move’s performance since EX moves cost less now. Made it so that even though the opponent has one character remaining, you can get the follow up. Removed Android 17 vacuuming the opponent for strong mixups)
214S
Changed knockback on the ground version
(Made it easier to combo)
236S
Increased the damage done when it hits Z Assists
(This change is fixing a bug that cause Destructo Disc to do less damage when it hit assists)
Gotenks
5LLL
Made hitbox taller
Made hurtbox taller
(Made it easier to hit the opponent)
5H
Damage increased when button held
(This damage increased is on top of the universal 5/2H damage increased)
5S
Changed knockback
(This change is to make it easier for 5S to combo into its follow up hits)
236X
Can be cancelled into other specials on once on whiff
Changed the performance of the move to account for the whiff special cancel
Changed the hit range
(Increased use cases by introducing a whiff cancel. Adjusted the move with the whiff cancel in consideration. The hit range was adjusted to make it easier to beat superdash but easier to lose to long reaching moves)
214X
Can be cancelled into other specials on once on whiff
Changed the performance of the move to account for the whiff special cancel
Changed the hit range
(Increased use cases by introducing a whiff cancel. Adjusted the move with the whiff cancel in consideration. The hit range was adjusted to make it easier to lose to superdash)
214H
Increased recovery
(Adjusted to account for EX moves costing less)
214S
Increased attack range while the opponent is in a combo
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to combo. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Gotenks does not land before the combo ends)
236S
Added landing recovery on the held version
(This change is to reduce Gotenks mix up potential off this move)
236LM
Decreased startup while the opponent is in a combo
(Made it easier to combo)
Z Assist (A Type)
Increased attack range while the opponent is in a combo
(Made it easier to combo)
Krillin
Senzu Bean (214X)
Krillin now has infinite senzu beans
Always throws senzu beans (never throws rocks)
(Made senzu and rock separate moves)
Rock
Changed the input to 22X
Changed the move’s performance to account for the input change
Cannot be superdashed
(Made senzu and rock separate moves. Made it easier to use in neutral)
214S
Made it automatically follow up on hit
Does not do the follow up if the button is held
Unaffected by hitstun scaling
(Increased use cases)
236X
Increased buffer time to cancel into supers
Made hitbox taller
(made it easier to combo into super. Adjusted the hitbox to fit the animation and made it easier to land)
236L/M
Krillin now keeps his air options when the ground version is cancelled
(This allows double jumps and airdashes after this move is vanished)
Z Assist (A Type)
Changed the way the rock works to be in line with it when used on point
Increased the rocks untech time
Throws two rocks
(Made it easier to use to bring it in line with other assists)
Kid Buu
5H
Made hitbox taller
Made hurtbox taller
(Made it easier to combo, but made sure to not make it too strong in neutral)
5S
Increased damage
Made hitbox taller
Adjusted the Initial position
(Made it easier to combo)
j.M
When the first hit is cancelled into other normals, Kid Buu’s float is increased
(This change makes it so that j.M(1)>j.L will whiff on crouching opponents. This is to prevent strong mix up)
236S
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Kid Buu does not land before the combo ends)
214S
Increased damage
(Made the reward on hit higher)
236H
Increased startup
(Nerfed the move since EX moves cost less now)
214M/H
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Kid Buu does not land before the combo ends)
Z Assist (A Type)
Increased damage
(This change is to bring it in line with the point version)
Majin Buu
Vanish / Sparking
Brought Buu’s fall speed after attacking in line with the other characters
(Buu used to fall slower, making him easier to punish)
5LL
Changed knockback
(Made it easier to combo)
5LLL
Gave it throw damage proration
(Brought it in line with other 5LLLs)
5M
Increased travel distance
Ground bounces on air hit
(Made it easier to combo and use as a mixup)
2M
Changed knockback
Increased untech
Increased the opponent’s hitstop
Increased recovery
(Made it possible to combo into 5M and easier to use in combos)
236X
Causes sliding knockdown on cinematic hit
Ground bounces on non-cinematic hit
(Made it easier to use in combos)
236H
Increased recovery
Decreased travel distance on the air version
(Adjusted since EX moves cost less now)
214X
Increased the travel distance during the start of the move for the air version
(Made it easier to use in combos)
214LM/HS
Increased damage
Increased minimum damage
Increased the speed of the projectile
(Made it easier to combo)
Z Assist (A Type)
Decreased startup
(Brough it in line with other Z Assists)
Nappa
5L
Changed knockback
(Made it easier to combo after)
5LLL
Made hitbox taller
(Made it easier to use in combos)
5S
Changed knockback of the first hit
Pushbox is larger during the attack
Increased opponent’s hitstop on the ki blast hit
(Made it easier to use in combos)
2L
Changed knockback
(Made it easier to use in combos)
j.L
Made hitbox larger
Made hurtbox larger
Changed Nappa’s position during the attack
(Made it easier to use in neutral and in combos)
214S
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Nappa does not land before the combo ends)
236LM/HS
Changed where the explosion appears
The explosion’s location can be altered by a button hold
(Increased use cases)
214LM/HS
Under some circumstances, this can be comboed after if the button is held
Nappa can do special moves after if the button is held
(Increased use cases)
Saibaman (M)
Changed the Saibaman’s color
(Made it easier to distinguish which Saibaman was summoned)
Z Assist (A Type)
The position of the attack changes based on the opponent’s position
(This change was to distinguish this Z Assist from others)
Android 16
j.L
Made the initial hitbox taller
Made the initial hurtbox taller
(Made it easier to use in combos)
j.H
Made an L input after do a superdash after j.LLL
Decreased startup
(Standardized to other characters. Made it easier to use in neutral and combos)
j.S
Made 2nd hit’s hitbox taller
(Made it easier to use in combos)
236M/H
Decreased damage proration on cinematic hit
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to use in combos. Made it so other characters’ j.H causes a cinematic if 16 does not land before the combo ends (e.g a hard tag into j.H will slide))
214H
The ground version’s first hit can now be cancelled into supers and vanish
(This change gives 16 for freedom)
j.236M
Decreased damage proration on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to use in combos)
j.236M/H
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it so other characters’ j.H causes a cinematic if 16 does not land before the combo ends (e.g a hard tag into j.H will slide))
Z Assist (A Type)
Increased untech time
Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit
(Made it easier to use in combos)
Yamcha
5LLL
Increased untech time
Can jump cancel every hit while in sparking, not just the last hit
Changed knockback on cinematic his
(Made it easier to combo)
j.2H
Increased untech time
Made initial hitbox taller
(Made it easier to combo)
214X
Made it so the initial portion of the move does not clash
Increased input buffer for cancelling into supers
(Made it more usable as an antiair and easier to combo into super after)
214L/M
Added head property invulnerability to the middle of the air version
If the ground version is cancelled into other moves, Yamcha retains air options
Adjusted the ground version’s travel distance, made it better on block
(Made it more usable as an antiair. When vanished, Yamcha can double jump and airdash. When the L/M version is blocked, Yamcha can act earlier than before)
236L
Increased untech time
Increased hitstop on final hit
(Made it easier to combo)
236M
Increased untech time
Increased hitstop on final hit
(Made it easier to combo)
236X>L/M
Increased untech time
Increased hitstop on final hit
(Made it easier to combo)
236XX>L/M
Made the pushbox larger when the opponent is being comboed
(Made it easier to combo)
236X>6L/M
Decreased recovery
Changed the opponent’s position on cinematic hit
(Yamcha can act faster after the L/M versions are blocked. To adjust for that change, the opponents position has been adjusted to prevent Yamcha from comboing after)
236X>H
Decreased blockstun
When the move hits the opponent’s point, recovery is reduced
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Cancelling into vanish is no longer a true blockstring. Made it so other characters’ j.H causes a cinematic if Yamcha does not land before the combo ends (e.g a hard tag into j.H will slide))ジャンプ強攻撃のカメラ演出ジャンプ強攻撃のカメラ演出
236H
Increased untech time
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to combo. Made it so other characters’ j.H causes a cinematic if Yamcha does not land before the combo ends (e.g a hard tag into j.H will slide))
Tien
5LLL
Made hitbox larger
(Made it easier to hit crouching opponents)
5H
Reduced recovery on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to use as a combo tool in the corner)
2M
Increased travel distance
(Made it easier to use in neutral and combos)
2H
Increased landing recovery
Adjusted travel distance
(Made it impossible to true blockstring constantly while in Sparking)
j.2H
Adjusted travel distance
(Made it easier to use in combos)
236X
Removed landing recovery on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to combo into supers on hit)
236M
Decreased startup
Attack startup changes based on distance from the opponent
Increased active frames
(Increased use cases)
236H
The ground version can only be used once per combo
Decreased the air version’s statup
(Brought it in line with other throw moves. Made the air version better for mixups and combos)
214X
Reduced recovery
(No longer minus on hit)
214L
Causes sliding knockdown on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to combo into supers)
214M/H
Changed the ground bounce knockback on cinematic hit
(In order to adjust for the reduced recovery, the knockback effect has been changed so 5L does not combo after)
214S
Reduced recovery
Increased hitstop
Increased meter gain
(Made it easier to use in neutral)
214HS
Increased invulnerable frames
(Made it harder to be interrupted before the attack hits)
Z Assist (A Type)
Increased untech time
(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)
Gohan (Adult)
2H
Added landing recovery when cancelled into other moves
(Made it impossible to true blockstring constantly while in Sparking)
5S
Added cancels into other normals when at lvl7
(Added in cancels)
j.S
Added cancels into other normals when at lvl7
(Added in cancels)
236X
Added landing recovery
(Made landing recovery uniform across versions along with the buffs to M/H versions)
236M/H
Changed effect after the first hit
Changed the knockback on every hit other than the first
Can be cancelled into supers when Gohan lands from the attack
Increased number of hits
Adjusted damage
Increased untech time
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to combo into super after. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Gohan does not land before the combo ends)
j.236H
Increased untech time on cinematic hit
Changed knockback on cinematic hit
Made it impossible to get a cinematic hit in the same combo after this causes a cinematic hit
Changed the travel distance on hit
Removed landing recovery when this move hits the opponent’s point character
Reduced damage
Reduced blockstun
Adjusted recovery
(Made it easier to combo on cinematic hit, and harder to combo on non-cinematic hit. Adjusted since EX moves cost less now)
Z Assist (A Type)
Increased startup
Made it impossible to clash
(It is still the fastest assist in the game, but was slowed down to prevent unintended combos from some cinematic moves)
Hit
5L
Changed knockback
(Made it easier to combo after)
2L
Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit
Increased active frames
Changed knockback
(Made it so that even when cancelled into 5M on hit, Hit will not be at a disadvantage. To account for that, made it hard to use in combos)
5S
Changed knockback
Changed the timing to cancel into vanish on successful counter to prevent Hit from getting punished for doing so
Increased recovery on successful counter
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Increased possible followups on hit. Made it harder to cancel into vanish on accident. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Hit does not land before the combo ends)
214X
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Hit does not land before the combo ends)
236X>M
Causes sliding knockdown on cinematic hit
(Increased use cases as a combo tool)
236X>H
Increased active frames
Made hitbox taller
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made the move stronger along with the Z Assist version. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Hit does not land before the combo ends)
Z Assist (A Type)
Invulnerable frames start earlier
Increased untech time
Decreased startup
Increased active frames
(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)
Goku (SSGSS)
5S
Changed knockback
(Made it easier to combo)
236H
Changed knockback on hit
Goku can now act in the air after the air version is blocked
Fixed a bug where the move would act weird when targeting an opponent who is off screen
(Made it easier to combo after. Fixed a bug)
214X
Increased throw range
(Made it easier to land)
214M/H
Increased travel distance
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to land. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Goku does not land before the combo ends)
j.214X
Increased butter time to cancel into supers
(Made it easier to combo into supers)
Z Assist (A Type)
Ground bounces on hit
Flagged as a head property attack
Increased hitbox
(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)
Vegeta (SSGSS)
2M
Made the hitbox taller
Adjusted hurtbox
(This change is to make it easier to combo. The hurtbox was adjusted using the smallest Vegeta as a basis)
5S
Knockback adjusted
Increased untech time
(Made it easier to combo)
2S
Knockback adjusted
Increased untech time
(Made it easier to combo)
214X
Increased sliding knockdown time
(Made it easier to continue offense after)
214L/M
Decreased the ground versions startup
(Made it easier to use in mixups and combos)
214M
Increased travel distance
(Made it easier to use in mixups and combos)
214M/H
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Vegeta does not land before the combo ends)
236LM
Changed knockback on non-cinematic hit
Increased untech time on non-cinematic hit
(Increased use cases of the button hold version)
214[LM/HS] (Lvl 5)
Changed effect on hit
Cannot move until landing
(Made the situation on hit better)
Z Assist (A Type)
Increased damage
Decreased damage proration on the initial hit
Increased untech time on the 2nd hit
(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)
Beerus
5L
Can be cancelled into 5LL on whiff earlier
(This change is to allow a combo from 2L even if 5L whiffs)
5LL
Decreased startup
(This change is to allow a combo from 2L even if 5L whiffs)
5H
Decreased startup
(Made it easier to use in neutral)
2H
Moves forward during the beginning of the move
Increased hitbox
(Made it easier to combo)
2S
Can cancelled into itself up to 3 times
The balls do more damage when hit by Beerus’ normals
The balls have large hitboxes when hit by Beerus’ normals
(Increased use cases. Buffed balls that have been hit by normals)
236X
The balls do more damage when hit by Beerus’ normals
The balls have large hitboxes when hit by Beerus’ normals
(Buffed balls that have been hit by normals)
236S
The balls do more damage when hit by Beerus’ normals
The balls have large hitboxes when hit by Beerus’ normals
(Buffed balls that have been hit by normals)
214X
Ground bounces on hit
Decreased the slide speed of the sliding knockdown
(Made it easier to combo)
214H
Decreased damage
Ground bounces higher on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to combo)
236LM/HS
Fixed a bug where the super stayed on screen longer than it should
(Fixed a bug)
Z Assist (A Type)
Increased damage
Changed knockback
Increased untech time
(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)
Goku Black
5LL
Initial hitbox is taller
(Made it easier to combo)
5S
Changed knockback
Always knocks the opponent forward
Can be cancelled into 5H and 2H
(Made it easier to combo)
2L
Made moves cancelable into 2L
(Made it easier to use in neutral, etc)
2M
Decreased startup
(Made it easier to use in neutral, etc)
2H
Increased untech time on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to combo)
j.214X
Increased the size of the inner portion of the hitbox
Increased travel distance
Changed travel distance on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to land on opponents who are directly in the corner)
214S
Made it only usable once per combo
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Brought in line with other throw move. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Goku Black does not land before the combo ends)
236HS
Fixed a bug where the projectile would not come out if the initial part clashed
(Fixed a bug)
Z Assist (A Type)
Decreased recovery
(Adjusted to fit other characters kamehamehas)
Android 21
214X
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it so other characters’ j.H causes a cinematic if 21 does not land before the combo ends)
236S
Decreased startup on ground version
Increased untech time
Causes sliding knockdown on hit
Increased damage proration
Decreased the followup window
(Made it easier to land. Made it easier to combo)
214S
Increased untech time
Causes sliding knockdown on hit
Increased damage proration
Decreased the followup window
(Made it easier to land. Made it easier to combo)
214S (Stolen Move – Yellow / Command Grab)
Causes sliding knockdown on hit
The dive followup tracks the opponent
(Made it easier to combo)
236X
Increased hitbox
(Buffed along with the Z Assist)
214LM/HS
Steals all empty move slots on hit
(This change is to distinguish is from j.214LM/HS)
Z Assist (A Type)
Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit
Increased hitbox
Decreased startup
(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)
Broly
5L
Changed knockback
(Made it easier to combo after)
5H
Increased damage on held version
(This damage increase is in addition to the universal damage increase to 5/2H)
5S
Increased the lower portion of the initial hitbox
(Made it easier to hit small characters in standing state)
j.2H
Increased sliding knockdown time on cinematic hit
Increased the amount of time the opponent is frozen for on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to continue offense after this hit
236S
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Broly does not land before the combo ends)
236X
Changed knockback, including the H version
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to combo into supers. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Broly does not land before the combo ends)
214X
Increased travel distance on hit
Increased input buffer to cancel into supers
(Made it easier to continue offense on hit. Made it easier to combo into supers on hit)
j.214X
Removed landing recovery on hit
Increased input buffer to cancel into supers
(Made it easier to continue offense on hit. Made it easier to combo into supers on hit)
j.214M
Increased sliding knockdown time
(Made it easier to continue offense on hit)
214S
Decreased total duration
Can be done even while Powered Shell (214S) is already active
(Made it easier to use in neutral)
236HS
Decreased minimum damage
(Made it do less damage to soften the combo)
Z Assist (A Type)
Decreased startup
Reflects the opponents ki blasts
Changed knockback
Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit
(Made changes to distinguish it from his B Type Z Assist)
Vegito (SSGSS)
2S
Changed knockback on non-cinematic hit
Increased untech time on non-cinematic hit
(Made it easier to combo on non-cinematic hit)
j.S
Increased untech time
(Made it easier to combo)
236X
Decreased damage proration on non-cinematic hit
(Made the damage higher when used in combos)
236M/H
If the first hit whiffs, the followup multi-hits can still cause cinematics
(Increased use cases)
236S
Increased hitbox
(Made it more useful in neutral and combos)
236LM/HS
Decreased damage at long range, increased damage at close range
Increased minimum damage
Changed knockback on all hits but the last
All hits but the last cause sliding knockdown
Increased active frames on the last hit
The last hit will not hit if the opponent is not below a certain height
(Made changes to distinguish is from j.236LM/HS. Made it harder for only the first hit to land, causing lower damage)
Z Assist (A Type)
Increased untech time
Increased hitstop
Increased landing recovery
Increased hitbox
Decreased startup
Changed knockback
(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)
Zamasu (Fused)
5LLL
Made the throw range taller when used in a combo
Added throw damage proration
(Made it easier to combo. Brought the damage proration in line with other characters’ 5LLL)
5S
Increased projectile speed
Increased hitstop
Increased untech time
Changed knockback
Increased recovery
(Made it easier to combo)
j.2H
Decreased startup
Changed travel distance
Increased landing recovery
Removed landing recovery on cinematic hit
Removed landing recovery when done from flight
(Made it easier to combo. Made it hit grounded opponents when done immediately after a jump. Made it easier to use for mixups)
j.S
Changed knockback on all hits but the last
Made initial hitbox taller
(Made it easier to combo)
236X
Increased travel distance on ground version
Increased travel distance on cinematic hit
Removed landing recovery on cinematic hit
(Increased use cases for the ground version. Made it easier to continue offense on cinematic hit)
Goku
236M
Air version wall bounces on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to combo)
236H
Increased travel distance downwards on the air version
(Made it easier to use in neutral and combos)
214X
Can call assists earlier on hit
(Made it easier to combo with assists)
214M
Decreased travel distance on hit
Changed knockback
Changed knockback on ground bounce
Increased hitstop
(Made it easier to combo with assists)
214M/H
Made attacks not land until the followup hits on a cinematic hit
(Made it so the cinematic cannot be interrupted)
214S
Can Z Change on hit
Reduced recovery on hit
(Made it easier to combo)
236S (Ground, Upward Angled)
Increased damage
Reduced recovery
(Made it easier to use in neutral)
236LM/HS>LM
Can cancel into 3x Kaioken Kamehameha and 20x Kaioken Kamehameha on hit
(Made it easier to combo into an Ultimate Z Change)
Z Assist (A Type)
Changed knockback
Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit
(Made it easier to combo)
Vegeta
5LLL
Added head property invulnerability
(Increased use cases)
5S
Changed knockback
(Made it easier to combo into 5S followup hits)
2M
Made hitbox taller
(Made it easier to combo)
j.S
Can alter the ki blast’s trajectory by inputting 8
(Increased use cases)
236L/M
When the ground version is cancelled, Vegeta keeps his air options
(Vegeta can double jump and airdash after a vanish)
236H
Becomes invulnerable earlier
(Changed to be in line with other moves that become invulnerable in the same way. This is not referring to moves that appear behind the opponent, but to moves that have invulnerable frames a little after the start of the move)
214L
Increased sliding knockdown time on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to combo)
214M
Ground bounces on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to combo)
214S
Increased throw range
Increased active grames
Untech time is unaffected by hitstun scaling
Increased untech time on cinematic hit
Increased recovery on hit
(Made it easier to land. Made it so there are more followup options)
236LM/HS
Does more damage when done from 214S
(Made it do more damage when done from 214S)
214LM/HS
Does more damage when done from 214S
(Made it do more damage when done from 214S)
Z Assist (A Type)
Decreased startup
Increased untech time
Change knockback
(Made it easier to combo)
Cooler
5S
Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit
Increased untech time
Changed knockback
(Made it easier to combo)
6H
Made hitbox taller
Always knocks forward
(Made it easier to combo)
214LM/HS
Fixed a bug where meter cooldown would not happen when the ground version whiffed
(Fixed a bug)
Z Assist (A Type)
Increased untech time
Increased landing recovery
(Made it easier to combo)
Android 17
5L
Changed knockback
(Made it easier to combo after)
5LL
Decreased startup
Changed travel distance and character position
Increased hitbox
Changed knockback
(Made it so 5LL combos from 2L even if 5L whiffs)
5LLL
Changed character position
Increased hitbox
Decreased hurtbox
Made pushbox taller in the first half of the move
Added invulnerability against lows
(Increased use cases)
5M
Decreased startup
Increased hitbox
(Made is easier to use in neutral)
5S
Changed the knockback on all hits but the last
(Made it easier to combo)
2L
Changed knockback
(Made it easier to combo after)
j.S
Decreased startup
Changed travel distance
Increased untech time
Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit
Changed knockback
(Made it easier to combo)
Rekka>5H/S
Increased active frames
Increased recovery
Can only be cancelled into on hit
(Changed the move to account for EX moves costing less now. Changed the regular version to reflect changes to the EX version)
Rekka>5H
Can absorb hits from lvl 1s and lvl 3s
(Made it stronger as a response to supers)
236/214S
Can do the air version after the ground version
Decreased landing recovery
Pushbox appears later
Can be cancelled earlier
(Increased use cases)
Z Assist (A Type)
Increased active frames
Increased untech time
Reduced opponent’s hitstop on hit
Changed knockback
Wall bounces on hit
(Made it easier to use in combos)
Jiren
5L
Increased lower portion of the hitbox
(Made it easier to hit short characters)
5S
Decreased startup
Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit
Decreased untech time
Increased recovery
(Made it easier to use in neutral and combos)
2S
Increased damage on cinematic hit
(This change is to reflect the damage change to 2Hs)
j.2H
Decreased startup
Made the initial hitbox taller
Made the hitbox come out even when done at minimum height
Made the attack come out as soon as you release the button hold
Increased the sliding knockdown time
Changed the timing for calling Z Assists when this move causes a cinematic hit
Increased damage on button hold version
(Made it easier to combo. Increased damage to match the damage increase to j.H)
236X
Increased hitstop
Decreased damage proration on non-cinematic hit
Fixed a bug where the effect would not appear on clash
(Made combos after do more damage)
214X
Increased damage
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to distinguish on a successful counter. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Jiren does not land before the combo ends)
214L/M
Increased meter gain
(Made it easier to distinguish on a successful counter)
214L
Can catch lows now
(Made it easier to counter moves)
214M
Decreased total duration
(This change is to distinguish is from the L version)
214S
Can now counter Z Assists
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Increased use cases. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Jiren does not land before the combo ends)
Z Assist (A Type)
Position change based on the distance from the opponent
Changed knockback
Increased untech time
Increased startup
(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)
Videl
Great Saiyaman Attacks
Decreased the cooldown time before another Great Saiyaman attack
(Made it easier to use in neutral)
5L
Increased travel distance other than when cancelled into itself
(Made it easier to combo)
j.2S
Increased the sliding knockdown time
(Made it easier to combo)
6H
Added invulnerability to ki blast
(Increased use cases)
236H
Increased travel distance
(Made it easier to use in neutral)
22X
Changed knockback on cinematic hit
Decreased damage proration when used as a follow up from 236X
(Made it easier to combo)
214M
Increased the sliding knockdown time on the Great Saiyaman attack
(Made it easier to combo)
236HS
Counters on frame 1
Fixed a bug where meter gain cooldown does not kick in on whiff
(Increased use cases. Fixed a bug)
Z Assist (A Type)
Decreased startup
Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit
Reduced travel distance
(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)
Janemba
5S
Decreased startup outside of combos
(Made it easier to use in combos. The startup during combos is the same as before)
2S
Decreased startup outside of combos
(Made it easier to use in combos. The startup during combos is the same as before)
j.S
Decreased startup outside of combos
(Made it easier to use in combos. The startup during combos is the same as before)
236X
Decreased recovery
Janemba falls earlier after the air version
Changed recovery on cinematic hit
(Made it easier to use in neutral)
236/214S
Even if the opponent is in the air and the corner, Janemba will teleport into the corner when teleporting from the air to the ground.
(This change is to make it more clear when Janemba takes the corner)
j.214X
The projectile bounces off the corner
Increased projectile travel distance
Increased the amount of time before the attack automatically goes off
(Increased use cases)
214M/H
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Janemba does not land before the combo ends)
Z Assist (A Type)
Decreased startup
Increased number of attacks
Changed single hit damage, increased overall damage
(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)
Gogeta (SSGSS)
j.H
Decreased startup
(Made it easier to use in neutral and combos)
j.2H
Increased damage on cinematic hit
(Increased damage to match the damage increase to j.H)
214L
Increased the window where the move cannot clash
(Made it a better antiair)
214S
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it so j.2H causes a cinematic if Gogeta does not land before the combo ends)
236LM
Made it not do lower damage when done in the corner
(Does the same damage in the corner)
j.236LM
Increased hitstop on hit
(This change makes it harder for the number of hits to decrease based on positioning)
Broly (DBS)
2L
Increased travel distance
Increased hitbox
Increased hurtbox
(Made it easier to use in neutral and combos)
5H
Increased damage on the button hold version
(This is on top of the universal 5/2H damage increase)
236X
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Broly does not land before the combo ends)
214X
Changed effect on cinematic hit
(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Broly does not land before the combo ends)
Z Assist (A Type)
Decreased startup
Changed knockback
(This change is to distinguish this Z Assist from his B Type Z Assist)
