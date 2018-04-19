New Dynasty Warriors 9 DLC Which Lets You Customize Hideaways is Out Now

Koei Tecmo has today released the first of three Dynasty Warriors 9 paid DLC packs, which can also be bought all at once with the game’s season pass. Today’s DLC pack adds more customization features for Hideaway houses and also five new Ordeal missions that can be accessed by speaking with certain NPCs in the open world map.

The remaining two DLC packs, which are planned to be released in the coming months, will add new weapon types and turn the currently unique NPCs (Xiahou Ji, Dong Bai, Hua Xiong, and Yuan Shu) into playable characters.

You can check the list of new Hideaway customization features added with this DLC right below:

▼Added Exterior Models (5)

・Jianning-Style Hideaway – An exterior model that captures the essence of Jianning.

・Camp-Style Hideaway – An exterior model that captures the essence of a battlefield camp.

・Palace-Style Hideaway – An exterior model that captures the essence of a gorgeous palace.

・On-the-Water Hideaway – An exterior model of a Hideaway built on the water.

・High-Rise-Style Hideaway – An exterior model of a high-rise Hideaway that is tall like a tower. ▼Added Furniture Models (10)

・New Functional Table and Chairs – A table with chairs on which you can sit and meet with visiting officers.

・Candlestick – A light fixture that can be placed on a table.

・Blacksmith’s Shelf – Allows you to craft gems and accessories at a Hideaway.

・Cook’s Shelf – Allows you to cook new dishes at a Hideaway.

・Fish Preserve – Allows you to regularly obtain fish-type materials.

・Flowerpot – Allows you to regularly obtain plant-type materials.

・Peach Tree – A peach tree from which petals flutter down is placed outside your Hideaway.

・Cherry Tree – A cherry tree from which petals flutter down is placed outside your Hideaway.

・Stable – A place where you can keep a horse. Horses kept at a stable will develop with time.

・Prayer Bench – For a short time, the weather will be changed arbitrarily.

In addition to that, the Japanese PSN Store has also received a free Dynasty Warriors 9 DLC that unlocks a new costume for DaQiao based on Ai-chan, the popular mascot of SIE Taiwan. This costume was previously exclusive to Taiwan only, and currently it is unknown if this will be available to regions outside Japan and Taiwan.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]