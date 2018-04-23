Bungie Teases Tomorrow’s Destiny 2: Warmind Reveal Stream with a Trailer

Destiny 2 has come a long way, and still has a long way to go. Along with the torrent of changes being made to the game, Bungie is also hard at work on new content to expand the story, world, and give players new things to do. Tomorrow marks the official reveal of Expansion 2, titled Destiny 2: Warmind. The live stream will take place at 10 AM Pacific on April 24 and Bungie released a quick teaser trailer to get fans excited about a number of features, both new and returning.

The trailer opens with a fireteam running through a cave and emerging upon a new location on Mars. We have yet to go to Mars yet in Destiny 2, and it was long rumored as the destination for the second expansion. The trailer briefly switches to a first-person view, showing off the Suros Regime, a beloved Exotic auto rifle from Destiny 1 that will apparently be making a return with Warmind.

Soon after, some icy frozen Hive are shown bursting from the ground in an icy cavern. Could this be a new faction of Hive, or are the icy changes simply visual in nature? A few more panning shots show more of the Mars facility, both interior and night shots. Next shows gameplay of the “Hive Escalation Protocol,” which appears to be a sort of wave-based mode of increasing difficulty. The frozen Hive enemies are shown to be called “unhallowed.”

Finally, we’re shown a glimpse of an interesting red energy staff of some kind, seemingly wielded by a hunter. Is this a temporary weapon, a new weapon type, or something more? Bungie typically packs their trailers full of secrets and Easter eggs for the players to discover, and this 30-second teaser is no different. We won’t have to wait much longer to find out more though.

According to the video, here’s what’s on the agenda for the live stream:

Explore Mars Hellas Basin with Evan Nikolich and Brent Gibson

Survive the Hive Escalation Protocol with Benjamin Wommack and Jacob Benton

Upgraded Exotics and Crucible Updates with Josh Hamrick, Jon Weisnewski, and Kevin Yanes

You can watch the Destiny 2 Warmind live stream tomorrow on Twitch to get all of your questions answered. Destiny 2: Warmind releases May 8. It is free for all Destiny 2 expansion pass owners.