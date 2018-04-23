Final Fantasy VII Remake Aims to Surpass the Original Game

Fans around the world continue to wait on new information on the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake, and if a recent job listing proves to be correct, Square Enix is aiming to make the game even more ambitious then we previously thought.

Thanks to a new job listing seeking planners to work on the game (via Gematsu), we can tell that Square Enix is considering this much more than a normal remake. According to the listing, the company behind the upcoming remake considers this a “new creation” that is not limited to something as simple as a remake. Along with the job listing stating their goal with the game, it also says they are still looking for people to come in as both a “Battle Planner” and “Game Planner,” suggesting that perhaps they are not as far along in development as once thought.

For a more detailed look at the job listing and Square Enix’s goals with the game, check out below and make sure to read the full translation at Gematsu:

Not a “remake.” “Creation” is the mission we were given. 1997. With dedicated fans and the like even now 20 years after release, it is no exaggeration to say that Final Fantasy VII, which boasts over 11 million total shipments and download sales in the worldwide market, is the masterpiece of the series loved by fans all over the world. And now we have announced the release of a Final Fantasy VII remake. Due to the huge reaction, we are aiming at nothing less than a “new creation” not limited to a simple remake. It should be noted that this is an internal production. After 20 years, the staff behind the original Final Fantasy VII, who are top-rankers in the industry even now, are reuniting. A project to create “a title that surpasses the original” is starting full-scale. Take on the even more difficult challenge of creating a new title, in a certain sense, alongside top-level creators—. It is a job that will naturally impact growth as a creator, as well the world.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently in development.

[Source: Gematsu]