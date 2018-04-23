MotoGP 18 Captures All Facets of Game with the Most Accurate Scaling

In a new video provided by the Milestone team, they showed how they made MotoGP 18 the most accurate depiction of the sport. All the tracks have been created in a whopping 1:1 scale thanks to their Drone Scanning System. Even the faces of real MotoGP riders have been reproduced faithfully with their 3D Scanning System.

Watch the video above as all secrets behind MotoGP 18’s creation come alive.

If you are not familiar with the game, check out these facts from their website:

A complete reboot of the series. MotoGP™18 is the greatest and ultimate experience for all MotoGP™ fans. True to life riders, bikes and tracks. Drone and 3D scanning for a 1:1 recreation of tracks and riders. Down to the smallest detail. GRAPHICS Unreal Engine 4 A step up for graphics and physics 3D Scan Highly detailed reproduction of all MotoGP™ riders’ faces Drone Scanning 1:1 recreation of all MotoGP™ tracks, for an unprecedented realism PHYSICS Physics, AI, Collision system Face smart opponents that will exploit your weaknesses, such as the performance decrease of your bike at each collision. Riding helps For a more enjoyable simulation, at every skill level. Scalable damage system At each impact, feel the decrease in both aesthetics and rideability. Tyre management Choose the right tyres, and ride considering their temperature and consumption. Bike development & setup Collect development packages and use them to enhance your bike. Engine, suspensions, brakes, chassis and aerodynamics. Each will affect your performances. TRACKS Race at the highest speed on the Misano circuit or face the fastest turn of Indianapolis. Each track will bring its own difficulty and peculiarity right on your TV screen. SINGLE PLAYER Career Start as a rookie and climb up the ladder from Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup to MotoGP™. Single Race Immerse yourself in a real MotoGP™ race within seconds. Championship Create your own competition. Choose your favorite category, rider, tracks, number of races and laps. Time Attack Learn each track like the back of your hand and compete against yourself to beat your best time. Download other players ghosts see if you can beat them. Tutorial Learn every tecniques, from the very basics to the most advanced, and reach the top spot of the podium. MULTIPLAYER Championship Make your own championship with your own rules, and challenge other players. Single Race Who’s best? Challenge others in a quick race. MotoGP™ eSport Championship More info coming soon.

MotoGP 18 will be coming out on June 7, 2018 for the PlayStation 4.