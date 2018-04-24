New Onrush Trailer Details All Eight Classes In-game

Codemasters and Deep Silver have released a trailer showcasing eight unique vehicle classes in Onrush. The game is an action-packed arcade racer which will crash its way onto the PlayStation 4 on June 2018.

The clip illustrates the game’s remorseless and hair-raising action with tons of close calls, prevalent throughout every round. It offers insight into the unique traits and RUSH abilities of each of the classes. RUSH is the game’s ultimate display of boost and power, and allows you to create mayhem and take control of the race.

Below are all RUSH, abilities, and traits that the eight classes have, via Codemasters and Deep Silver:

Vehicle Classes & Abilities Blade RUSH – Firewall: RUSHing leaves a destructive trail of fire scorching the earth behind.

ABILITY – Crashbang: Your Tombstones are blinding when collected by opponents.

TRAIT – Tumbler: Earn RUSH directly from front and back flips. Outlaw RUSH – Drain: RUSHing drains boost from all opponents in range.

ABILITY – Slam: Heavy landings trigger a shockwave that makes nearby enemies vulnerable.

TRAIT – Show-Off: Earn RUSH directly from performing tricks. Vortex RUSH – Turbulence: RUSHing leaves a disruptive wake of turbulent air behind.

ABILITY – Touchdown: Timed boost landings are more effective.

TRAIT – Spiral: Earn RUSH directly from performing barrel rolls. Charger RUSH – Bulldoze: Plow through opponents with a physically larger RUSH effect.

ABILITY – Airstrike: Improved magnetism on in-air attacks.

TRAIT – Daredevil: Earn RUSH from driving near enemies. Interceptor RUSH – Rampage: Refill your RUSH gauge with successful takedowns.

ABILITY – Surge: Initial boost usage is more powerful but more costly.

TRAIT – Pinpoint: Earn RUSH directly from performing near misses. Dynamo RUSH – Energize: RUSHing supplies nearby teammates with boost.

ABILITY – Restock: Drop boost pick-ups for your team by boosting.

TRAIT – Unite: Earn RUSH directly from driving near teammates. Titan RUSH – Blockade: RUSHing drops a trail of blockades that slow your opponents down.

ABILITY – Shield: Give nearby teammates a shield that offers protection from big hits.

TRAIT – Impact: Earn RUSH directly from taking down opponents. Enforcer RUSH – Blackout: RUSHing blinds any opponent following behind.

ABILITY – Shutdown: Hit opponents to temporarily disable their boost.

TRAIT – Bully: Earn RUSH directly from taking down fodder. Available to pre-order now, players can also get their hands on the Onrush DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION which includes eight additional vehicle designs with iconic gold and black liveries, extra Crashtag artwork and Track Tombstones all exclusive to the DELUXE EDITION. Players who pre-order the game on PlayStation 4 will also get early access to the Onrush beta before it opens up to everyone on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May.

Onrush will launch on the PS4 on 5th June 2018.