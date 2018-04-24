Read the Fortnite Update 1.57 Patch Notes
Fortnite update 1.57 is now available to download. The latest update to Epic Games’ popular free-to-play shooter adds in Clinger grenades and a Noble Launcher for Save the World. There’s also plenty of smaller balance changes.
Check out the Fortnite update 1.57 patch notes below:
GENERAL
- Twitch account linking has been removed from the game client due to scalability issues.
- Twitch Prime account linking can still be done through the Epic Games website.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with metal doors not making a sound when closed.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Wanting to track the top community issues? Head over to our snazzy new Fortnite | Community Issues Trello board here.
BATTLE ROYALE
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Clinger added.
- Stats:
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Location: Floor Loot, Supply Drops, Supply Llamas, Treasure Chests
- Explosion Delay (once attached to target): 2.5 seconds
- Player Damage: 100
- Structure Damage: 200
- Radius: 1 Tile
- Max Stack Size: 10
- Pickup Stack Size: 3
- Stick this grenade to an enemy and wait for it to explode after a short duration!
- Cannot explode in the air.
- Will cling to any surface or player hit.
- Will detonate early if a structure it is attached to is destroyed.
- Reduced chances of finding Remote Explosives in Treasure Chests by ~40%.
- Minigun adjustments:
- Increased accuracy by 10%.
- Decreased recoil by 10%.
- Increased damage from 16/17 (Epic/Legendary) to 18/19.
- Greatly improved hit registration of long range Sniper Rifle and Crossbow projectiles.
- Port-a-Fort improvements:
- Port-a-Fort tires no longer grant falling damage immunity after players bounce off them.
- Port-a-Fort trajectory preview now indicates if it will build with stilts and a ramp.
- Port-a-Fort trajectory now turns red if aimed too high.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a collision issue with the Port-a-Fort tires that allowed downed players to hide in them.
- Fixed an issue where Submachine Guns intermittently failed to reload.
- Fixed an issue where Cozy Campfire healed for one more second than intended.
- Fixed an issue where red hitmarkers wouldn’t show when the Rocket Launcher dealt damage.
- The red light on Remote Explosives can no longer be seen through doors.
- Fixed an issue causing consumables from Loot Llamas and Supply Drops to exceed the maximum stack size in a player’s inventory.
GAMEPLAY
- Short fences will no longer block you from building structures.
- First shot accuracy is now reset when you crouch, uncrouch, or switch weapons.
- Players now spawn closer to their squadmates on the starting island.
- Moved the groups of spawn points on the starting island to be closer to one another.
- Supply Drop balloon health has been adjusted based on playlist:
- Solo: 500
- Duo: 750
- Squad: 1250
- Supply Drops now spawn twice as high and fall twice as fast.
Bug Fixes
- Builder Pro
- Fixed an issue where primary fire could be interrupted when releasing aim down sights.
- Fixed an issue where sprinting could stop if you switched to build mode and attempted to quickly build a ramp.
- Fixed an issue causing player’s weapons to automatically fire after placing a structure and switching to the weapon.
- Fixed multiple issues with Supply Drops:
- Balloon collision no longer remains after the crate is opened.
- Supply Drops no longer get stuck on structures, trees, or in the air.
- Fixed Port-a-Fort tires floating in the air when Port-a-Fort is thrown at a Supply Drop.
- Players no longer take falling damage when landing on top of tires.
- Fixed an issue that caused doors to recoil after quickly spamming the interact input when approaching the door.
- Fixed an issue that switched the wrong building piece to edit mode when attempting to edit a different piece.
UI
- Self-Service Cosmetic Returns featured has been added.
- Will allow you to return up to 3 cosmetic purchases for V-Bucks (lifetime).
- What can be returned?
- Emotes
- Gliders
- Harvesting Tools
- Back Bling
- Outfits
- What cannot be returned?
- Battle Pass
- Battle Pass Tiers
- Starter Pack
- Founder’s Pack
- Founder’s Pack Upgrades
- Loot Llamas (Save the World)
- Event and Weekly Items (Save the World)
Bug Fixes
- The Shadowplay Highlights button is visible on the victory screen again.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Shadowplay Highlights button to function on the Lobby tab after switching to another tab.
- Fixed an issue that removed the “Remove Marker” icon from the map.
- Fixed an issue causing teammates map icons to render under the Battle Bus on the map.
- Fixed an issue preventing certain inputs from closing the Squad Comms wheel.
AUDIO
- Improved the sound for multiple Supply Drops spawning together, indicating how many spawned and where they spawned from.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the Supply Drop opening sound not being audible from a distance.
- Fixed an issue causing chest audio to not play in some cases.
- Sound effects for metal doors now play when closing the doors.
ART + ANIMATION
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing parts of Raven’s clothing to stretch across the screen in the Locker.
- Fixed an issue with the Bitemark pickaxe that prevented the biting physics from working properly.
PERFORMANCE
- Improved hitching that occurs on player elimination (more improvements coming in v4.0).
- Resolved hitching that occurred when rendering foliage.
- Reduced hitches on Mac by including precompiled shaders so they no longer need to compile in-game.
MOBILE
- Added an option to enable a Fire button (right side of screen), which can be enabled via the setting ‘Use Tap to Fire’.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed interactions where players failed to revive teammates and open chests.
- Fixed an issue where resources being gathered were displayed in the wrong location.
- Fixed an issue in which characters would occasionally move when the map was opened.
- Fixed an issue that prevented friendly structures from being edited.
SAVE THE WORLD
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Clinger added.
- This grenade sticks to targets and explodes a short time later.
- Grenade does not damage player built structures.
- Can be found in drops in the world, and expires at the end of the mission.
- Noble Launcher added.
NOTE: This will be available on March 25 at 8pm ET.
- Heavy weapon that fires a wave of piercing energy.
- Has three charge states:
- Uncharged (0.5 tile wide)
- Moderate Charge (1 tile wide)
- Max Charge (1.5 tiles wide)
- Deals energy damage, which is fairly effective against all types of elemental enemies.
- Bacon may now be found in greater quantity…. wherever bacon may be found
- Adjusted Energy Ammo Costs:
- Amount of Energy Ammo per craft increased from 80 to 100.
- Drops of Energy Ammo in the world increased by 20%.
MISSIONS + SYSTEMS
- Salvage the Drone mission adjustments:
- The Drone will now crash less frequently.
- The Drone should no longer crash next to a primary mission defense location.
- Completion rewards have been improved to drop a wider variety of items.
- Salvage resources have been tripled.
- In Thunder Route 99, destroying mine support structures now grants the correct wood resource.
- Difficulty pylon cost has been returned to a flat cost of 2 BluGlo per difficulty increase.
- [Rework] Anomaly
- The anomaly can be destroyed by anything doing world damage, including abilities and shooting.
- Once the anomaly has been destroyed, you must now retrieve the shards by interacting with them.
Bug Fixes
- Concrete corner walls in cities and industrial zones no longer block player built structures.
GAMEPLAY
- Reduced the resurrect time on Defenders from 5 seconds to 2 seconds.
Bug Fixes
- Rifts and Encampments should no longer block projectiles.
- Traps no longer ‘float’ when the wall they are on has been destroyed.
- Corrected an issue where Remote Explosives could not be thrown while sprinting.
- Removed predictive stair rotation that would frequently guess wrong.
UI
- Controllers can now zoom on the Mission Select screen by holding the triggers.
- Missions can now be selected by double clicking them on the map screen.
- Removed ammo visualization from the HUD due to instances causing it to not reliably fit on screen.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that prevented scrolling through the quest description for the quest, ‘Reunion Tour’.
- Fixed an issue where quest updates would pop up behind the build option HUD.
- Fixed an issue where rewards appeared offscreen on the Mission Select screen.
- Fixed a delay that occurred when leaving a mission after pressing the ‘Return to Homebase’ button.
- Significantly reduced hitching in the Transform menu.
- Fixed an issue where high level players could only hit Power Level 124. They can now get up to Power Level 125.
HEROES
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused Bullet Storm Jonsey’s ‘Start Up’ and ‘Start Faster’ perk to not grant the correct amount of bonus rate of fire.
- Fixed an issue where players could shoot during Constructor’s Bull Rush animation.
ENEMIES
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where certain enemies were showing up too often within the world.
AUDIO
- ‘Feel the Base’ shockwave sounds redesigned to be more impactful and have more… bass!
Fortnite update 1.57 is available now.