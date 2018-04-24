Read the Fortnite Update 1.57 Patch Notes

Fortnite update 1.57 is now available to download. The latest update to Epic Games’ popular free-to-play shooter adds in Clinger grenades and a Noble Launcher for Save the World. There’s also plenty of smaller balance changes.

Check out the Fortnite update 1.57 patch notes below:

GENERAL Twitch account linking has been removed from the game client due to scalability issues. Twitch Prime account linking can still be done through the Epic Games website.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue with metal doors not making a sound when closed. KNOWN ISSUES Wanting to track the top community issues? Head over to our snazzy new Fortnite | Community Issues Trello board here. BATTLE ROYALE WEAPONS + ITEMS Clinger added. Stats: Rarity: Uncommon Location: Floor Loot, Supply Drops, Supply Llamas, Treasure Chests Explosion Delay (once attached to target): 2.5 seconds Player Damage: 100 Structure Damage: 200 Radius: 1 Tile Max Stack Size: 10 Pickup Stack Size: 3 Stick this grenade to an enemy and wait for it to explode after a short duration! Cannot explode in the air. Will cling to any surface or player hit. Will detonate early if a structure it is attached to is destroyed.

Reduced chances of finding Remote Explosives in Treasure Chests by ~40%.

Minigun adjustments: Increased accuracy by 10%. Decreased recoil by 10%. Increased damage from 16/17 (Epic/Legendary) to 18/19.

Greatly improved hit registration of long range Sniper Rifle and Crossbow projectiles.

Port-a-Fort improvements: Port-a-Fort tires no longer grant falling damage immunity after players bounce off them. Port-a-Fort trajectory preview now indicates if it will build with stilts and a ramp. Port-a-Fort trajectory now turns red if aimed too high.

Bug Fixes Fixed a collision issue with the Port-a-Fort tires that allowed downed players to hide in them.

Fixed an issue where Submachine Guns intermittently failed to reload.

Fixed an issue where Cozy Campfire healed for one more second than intended.

Fixed an issue where red hitmarkers wouldn’t show when the Rocket Launcher dealt damage.

The red light on Remote Explosives can no longer be seen through doors.

Fixed an issue causing consumables from Loot Llamas and Supply Drops to exceed the maximum stack size in a player’s inventory. GAMEPLAY Short fences will no longer block you from building structures.

First shot accuracy is now reset when you crouch, uncrouch, or switch weapons.

Players now spawn closer to their squadmates on the starting island.

Moved the groups of spawn points on the starting island to be closer to one another.

Supply Drop balloon health has been adjusted based on playlist: Solo: 500 Duo: 750 Squad: 1250

Supply Drops now spawn twice as high and fall twice as fast. Bug Fixes Builder Pro Fixed an issue where primary fire could be interrupted when releasing aim down sights. Fixed an issue where sprinting could stop if you switched to build mode and attempted to quickly build a ramp. Fixed an issue causing player’s weapons to automatically fire after placing a structure and switching to the weapon.

Fixed multiple issues with Supply Drops: Balloon collision no longer remains after the crate is opened. Supply Drops no longer get stuck on structures, trees, or in the air. Fixed Port-a-Fort tires floating in the air when Port-a-Fort is thrown at a Supply Drop.

Players no longer take falling damage when landing on top of tires.

Fixed an issue that caused doors to recoil after quickly spamming the interact input when approaching the door.

Fixed an issue that switched the wrong building piece to edit mode when attempting to edit a different piece. UI Self-Service Cosmetic Returns featured has been added. Will allow you to return up to 3 cosmetic purchases for V-Bucks (lifetime) . What can be returned? Emotes Gliders Harvesting Tools Back Bling Outfits What cannot be returned? Battle Pass Battle Pass Tiers Starter Pack Founder’s Pack Founder’s Pack Upgrades Loot Llamas (Save the World) Event and Weekly Items (Save the World)

Bug Fixes The Shadowplay Highlights button is visible on the victory screen again.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Shadowplay Highlights button to function on the Lobby tab after switching to another tab.

Fixed an issue that removed the “Remove Marker” icon from the map.

Fixed an issue causing teammates map icons to render under the Battle Bus on the map.

Fixed an issue preventing certain inputs from closing the Squad Comms wheel. AUDIO Improved the sound for multiple Supply Drops spawning together, indicating how many spawned and where they spawned from. Bug Fixes Fixed the Supply Drop opening sound not being audible from a distance.

Fixed an issue causing chest audio to not play in some cases.

Sound effects for metal doors now play when closing the doors. ART + ANIMATION Bug Fixes Fixed an issue causing parts of Raven’s clothing to stretch across the screen in the Locker.

Fixed an issue with the Bitemark pickaxe that prevented the biting physics from working properly. PERFORMANCE Improved hitching that occurs on player elimination (more improvements coming in v4.0).

Resolved hitching that occurred when rendering foliage.

Reduced hitches on Mac by including precompiled shaders so they no longer need to compile in-game. MOBILE Added an option to enable a Fire button (right side of screen), which can be enabled via the setting ‘Use Tap to Fire’. Bug Fixes Fixed interactions where players failed to revive teammates and open chests.

Fixed an issue where resources being gathered were displayed in the wrong location.

Fixed an issue in which characters would occasionally move when the map was opened.

Fixed an issue that prevented friendly structures from being edited. SAVE THE WORLD WEAPONS + ITEMS Clinger added. This grenade sticks to targets and explodes a short time later. Grenade does not damage player built structures. Can be found in drops in the world, and expires at the end of the mission.

Noble Launcher added.

NOTE: This will be available on March 25 at 8pm ET. Heavy weapon that fires a wave of piercing energy. Has three charge states: Uncharged (0.5 tile wide) Moderate Charge (1 tile wide) Max Charge (1.5 tiles wide) Deals energy damage, which is fairly effective against all types of elemental enemies.

NOTE: This will be available on March 25 at 8pm ET. Bacon may now be found in greater quantity…. wherever bacon may be found

Adjusted Energy Ammo Costs: Amount of Energy Ammo per craft increased from 80 to 100. Drops of Energy Ammo in the world increased by 20%.

MISSIONS + SYSTEMS Salvage the Drone mission adjustments: The Drone will now crash less frequently. The Drone should no longer crash next to a primary mission defense location. Completion rewards have been improved to drop a wider variety of items. Salvage resources have been tripled.

In Thunder Route 99, destroying mine support structures now grants the correct wood resource.

Difficulty pylon cost has been returned to a flat cost of 2 BluGlo per difficulty increase.

[Rework] Anomaly The anomaly can be destroyed by anything doing world damage, including abilities and shooting. Once the anomaly has been destroyed, you must now retrieve the shards by interacting with them.

Bug Fixes Concrete corner walls in cities and industrial zones no longer block player built structures. GAMEPLAY Reduced the resurrect time on Defenders from 5 seconds to 2 seconds. Bug Fixes Rifts and Encampments should no longer block projectiles.

Traps no longer ‘float’ when the wall they are on has been destroyed.

Corrected an issue where Remote Explosives could not be thrown while sprinting.

Removed predictive stair rotation that would frequently guess wrong. UI Controllers can now zoom on the Mission Select screen by holding the triggers.

Missions can now be selected by double clicking them on the map screen.

Removed ammo visualization from the HUD due to instances causing it to not reliably fit on screen. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue that prevented scrolling through the quest description for the quest, ‘Reunion Tour’.

Fixed an issue where quest updates would pop up behind the build option HUD.

Fixed an issue where rewards appeared offscreen on the Mission Select screen.

Fixed a delay that occurred when leaving a mission after pressing the ‘Return to Homebase’ button.

Significantly reduced hitching in the Transform menu.

Fixed an issue where high level players could only hit Power Level 124. They can now get up to Power Level 125. HEROES Bug Fixes Fixed an issue that caused Bullet Storm Jonsey’s ‘Start Up’ and ‘Start Faster’ perk to not grant the correct amount of bonus rate of fire.

Fixed an issue where players could shoot during Constructor’s Bull Rush animation. ENEMIES Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where certain enemies were showing up too often within the world. AUDIO ‘Feel the Base’ shockwave sounds redesigned to be more impactful and have more… bass!

Fortnite update 1.57 is available now.