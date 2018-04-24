Zanki Zero Release Date Has Been Confirmed in Japan

Spike Chunsoft has released a new information batch for Zanki Zero: Last Beginning at the latest Weekly Famitsu magazine, confirming the voice actor allocations as well as, more importantly, the game’s full release date in Japan. This survival RPG game will be released there on July 5.

Here is the list of the eight main characters in Zanki Zero, along with their respective Japanese voice actors:

Haruto Higurashi – Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Ryo Mikajime – Toshihiko Seki

Zen Kubota – Mitsuki Saiga

Mamoru Ichiyo – Masaya Matsukaze (Child), Hiroaki Hirata (Adult)

Rinko Susukino – Haruka Yoshimura

Yuma Mashiro – Ayana Taketatsu

Minamo Setouchi – Ricca Tachibana

Sachika Hirasaka – Aina Suzuki

As for the two TV characters, they will be voiced by the following veteran voice actors:

Sho Terashima – Ryusei Nakao

Mirai – Masako Nozawa

The eight main characters are all clone humans that age rapidly in 13 days. They quickly grow old and die within that lifespan. When they die from any causes, they can be revived by spending exploration scores on an Extend Machine. As the character gets revived, they will grow stronger resistance related to their last death cause. Here are some examples of that:

When they got killed by wild animals, they will receive less damage from them.

When they died from overcarrying items, their carriage limit will be increased.

When they died in their Adult phase, their lifespan in that phase will be extended.

Zanki Zero is also confirmed to have the appearance of Danganronpa‘s mascot character Monokuma. Ryokutya mentions that you can beat Monokuma to get a lot of EXP and scores, so it is implied that it will appear in the game as an enemy.

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on July 5. A Western localization has also been confirmed, which replaces the Vita release with Steam and does not have a release window announced yet.

[Source: Famitsu via Ryokutya]