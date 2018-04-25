Metal Gear Received a Japanese Pro Wrestling Parody and It’s Great

Dramatic Dream Team is known as one of Japan’s premiere (and weirdest) professional wrestling outfits, and their latest event featured a homage to Metal Gear. The match featured Yumehito Imanari dressed like Solid Snake (complete with a cardboard box) going up against two Genome Soldiers. There’s a complex story behind the match that involved nanomachines, and the villainous Deepthroat, but maybe it’s best to just enjoy it without much context.

Check out a clip from the match below:

For more on the match, check out the full description from Dramatic DDT:

The introduction video showed Imanari being attacked somewhere. The enemy known as Deepthroat stole his USB key and held him in an Iron Claw to wipe out his memory. Imanari regained consciousness inside Shin-Kiba 1st RING dressed in special agent gear and armed with a cardboard box. He received a radio call from Hirotsugu Suyama explaining he must retrieve the USB to regain his memory. Two Genome Soldiers were about to approach the ring so Imanari hid underneath the box. The hiding spot worked at first but soon the Soldiers found him and they began to fight. Suyama called back to say he discovered a murder weapon beneath the ring. Imanari looked and found a steel chair to even the odds. Suyama kept calling to remind Imanari of his favourite wrestling moves as well as instructing him to counter attacks. The radio call was then interrupted by Nonoko on another frequency. Imanari got rid of the Soldiers by knocking them out with Sleeper Holds. Another interruption came from Keiko Takeshita, the mother of Konosuke Takeshita! She sent a message of encouragement to Imanari. Make it out alive and she will give all of her 85kg body to him, Konosuke will never know (Konosuke was watching the match in the venue and tweeted that she really weighs 90kg). After that, Deepthroat appeared. The messages from Suyama were getting faint and Imanari struggled to fight against the final boss. The messages got more and more distorted as Suyama figured out that nanomachines were interfering with the signal. In a flash he was gone and in his place was a video message of Sanshiro Takagi instructing Imanari to go buy snacks for the DDT office. That message made Imanari regain his memory then and there. He remembers who he is and what he must do. He must go shopping! But first he has to win his match. Deepthroat then immediately Choke Slammed Imanari and pinned him with the Doctor Bomb. Imanari? Imanari?! Imanaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarii!!!! After the match Deepthroat consoled Imanari. He admitted he was really Kazusada Higuchi and there was a reason he took Imanari’s USB. He wanted Imanari to regain the hot soul of a pro wrestler and the USB featured something very important. He showed it on the screen. It was a picture of Imanari with Mitsuharu Misawa and Kenta Kobashi taken back when Imanari was a junior high school student. Higuchi wanted Imanari to remember the feeling he had when he met them. Imanari said he always wanted to be a pro wrestler but he had so much on his plate and he got a job on DDT’s video team instead. However thanks to DDT and Ganbare☆Wrestling, Imanari is now able to live his dream and do both! Higuchi handed him over the USB and Imanari accepted it as if it was a championship. He then remembered he had to go shopping for snacks.

As you can see, it was a happy ending for all involved!