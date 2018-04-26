Mulaka Says Thanks to the Supporters in the Form of a New Trailer

Mulaka was shown an incredible amount of support from the gaming community following the game’s launch. This is why team Lienzo, developers of Mulaka, created a new trailer to thank all the people who gave out a positive reception for the game.

Mulaka follows the legend of the fourth destruction of the world, according to the Tarahumara indigenous mythology. It is already available for the PlayStation 4 and other gaming platforms. The new “Thank You” trailer include excerpts from reviews, highlighting the game’s overall impact on the people who tried and have enjoyed the unique adventure presented by the game.

A spotlight has been also lit on the community with this new trailer. Lienzo believed that all the positive reception from the media wouldn’t be possible without the players’ support from everywhere. Mulaka’s “Thank You” trailer also shows bits and pieces of the game’s beautiful landscapes and scenery. All of these are based on real locations in northern Mexico, from deserts to towns, forests, caves, and even evil-looking, sinister places.

There’s a three part vidoc series called “Behind Mulaka” that highlights where the game got its inspiration from:

Mulaka – The Tarahumara Culture talks about the history of the core game culture

Mulaka – The Mythological Creatures talks about the overall mythology of the Tarahumara

Mulaka – The Game talks about the importance of preserving a culture through gaming

If you are curious about the game, here are more information from Lienzo:

About Mulaka Become the legend: Harness the renowned athletic talents of the Tarahumara as you engage in fast-paced platforming and hand-to-hand combat.

Explore Sierra Tarahumara: Traverse a 3D world inspired by the legendary, real-life landscapes of northern Mexico, rendered in a vibrant, low-poly visual style.

Based on real mythology: Draw upon the powers of demigods and battle fearsome creatures pulled from the rich lore of the Tarahumara people.

Live the culture: From narration in their indigenous language, to music unique to the region, experience an authentic representation of Tarahumara culture.

Mix up your gameplay: Leverage the Tarahumara’s physical prowess, demigod transformations, puzzle-solving and the crafting of magic potions as you save humanity from the corruption plaguing it.

Mulaka is out for the PlayStation 4.

Here are some screenshots of the game: