New Gundam Breaker Gameplay Trailer Showcases the Super Fumina Battle

Bandai Namco has published a new gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated mech customization action game, New Gundam Breaker. This trailer lets you check out the battle against Super Fumina, the customized girl Gunpla modeled after Fumina Hoshino, the sexy heroine of Gundam Build Fighters Try.

You can fight against Super Fumina only in a bonus mission titled The Name is Super Fumina, which can only be accessed by pre-ordering the game or purchasing it early. Once available, this mission can be accessed once per day. This is because clearing this mission will reward a Fumina Ticket which can be traded with any Gunpla mech parts available in the game. However, Bandai Namco also noted that you will not be able to own Super Fumina’s parts in any way, as she is only intended to become a special enemy boss.

In a related press release, Bandai Namco also implies that not all Gunpla that appeared in past Gundam Breaker games will be included in New Gundam Breaker at launch. However, they promised that those Gunpla will make their return with post-launch free DLC, along with more brand-new MS Gunpla not included previously such as Barzam from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, Gundam Nadleeh, Gundam Zabanya, and Gundam Harute from Mobile Suit Gundam 00 series, Gundam Tryon 3 from Gundam Build Fighters Try, and more.

New Gundam Breaker will be released worldwide for PlayStation 4 and Steam on June 22. Note that the Japanese PlayStation 4 version will be out a day earlier on June 21.

[Source: Bandai Namco]