NIS America Has Pulled Out Details About Their New Labyrinth

Labyrinth of Refrain: Covenant of Dusk is an upcoming dungeon RPG by NIS America. Just today, the company released details on the three main characters of the game.

Here are some details about Dronya, the protagonist, courtesy of Gematsu:

A beautiful raven-haired witch, cloaked in black robes. Dronya serves the Haltz Kingdom as a royal court witch, and is called the Dusk Witch due to her brilliant red-and-blue eyes. She has come to Refrain for the sole purpose of exploring the labyrinth beneath the town, though her true motive for doing so remains a mystery.

For more information about the other characters, you can look at Gematsu’s full post here.

More information about the game can be found on their Steam page:

ABOUT THIS GAME Become the living book, Tractatus de Monstrum, and command a brigade of puppet soldiers as you navigate the twisting passageways of the Labyrinth of Refrain. When at your base, prepare for your journey by upgrading your brigade! Create new puppet soldiers, assign them different squads and formations, synthesize better equipment, take requests from townsfolk, and get assistance from Dronya in the form of Witch Petitions. Once you’ve entered the labyrinth, be sure to search every nook and cranny as you jump over barricades, solve puzzles, and smash your way through walls to delve further and further downward in search of treasure and rare artifacts. But be careful, the more riches you obtain, the more vicious the dungeon becomes. Can you survive long enough to bring your haul back? Fight past terrifying monsters by giving orders to your puppet brigade. Change their formation, use special skills, or call for an all-out attack! The battles you face will be challenging, so your success depends on your preparation and your strategy. KEY FEATURES A Massive Maze – Dive into the miasma-filled labyrinth as the Tractatus de Monstrum along with your brigade of puppet soldiers to smite monsters and uncover dark secrets.

Fast-Paced Combat! – Strange creatures and traps of all sorts will stand in your path as you go deeper in the maze. Give orders to your army and crush them with special skills!

Build an Undefeatable Army – Create your very own puppet soldiers, grant them a variety of different roles, and assign them to specialized squads to make your own unique brigade!

Labyrinth of Refrain: Convenant of Dusk will be available for the PS4 this Fall, 2018.

[Source: Gematsu, Steam]