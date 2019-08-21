When one sale closes, God always finds a way to open another. At least, that’s the saying I’ve always heard. The PlayStation Store is certainly operating on this concept anyway, as one summer sale ended for the August Savings Sale to begin.

This latest PlayStation Store Sale includes PS4, PS3, PSVR, and Vita games up for some deep discounts. PlayStation Plus members have access to even more discounted games. In fact, 575 items in the store are part of the sale. We’ve listed the PS4 and Vita games below, and even those were hefty in number. Some games are at 80% off discounts!

PlayStation 4 Games on Sale

AER Memories of Old – $5.99

Akiba’s Beat – $8.99

Alekhine’s Gun – $5.99

Alien: Isolation – $11.99

Assetto Corsa – $9.89

Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey – $29.99

Atelier Lydie & Suelle – $35.99

Atelier Sophie ~The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book~ – $29.99

Baja: Edge of Control HD – $5.99

Beast Quest – $7.99

Birthdays the Beginning – $19.99

Black Clover: Quartet Knights – $17.99

Black Mirror – $7.99

Bladestorm: Nightmare – $23.99

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $31.99

Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons – $9.99

Bubsy: Paws on Fire! – $14.99

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back – $5.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $19.79

Cars 3: Driven to Win – $19.99

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – $5.99

Chicken Range – $6.49

Children of Zodiarcs – $8.99

Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku! – $9.99

Dark Rose Valkyrie – $8.99

Dead Alliance – $7.99

Death end reQuest – $24.99

de Blob – $3.99

de Blob 2 – $5.99

Deer Hunter: Reloaded – $7.99

Demon Gaze II – $23.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $4.49

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory – $14.99

Digimon World: Next Order – $14.99

DiRT 4 – $11.99

DiRT Rally 2.0 – $23.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse – $9.99

Dragon’s Crown Pro – $14.99

Dragon Star Varnir – $29.99

Dying Light – $13.99

Elea – $7.79

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $11.99

Extinction – $7.99

F1 2017 – $11.99

F1 2018 – $11.99

Farming Simulator 15 – $4.99

Fear Effect Sedna – $1.99

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise – $23.99

Flipping Death – $9.99

GOD WARS Future Past – $14.99

Grand Kingdom – $14.99

GRIP – $19.99

.hack//G.U. Last Recode – $12.49

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition – $19.99

Infinite Air with Mark McMorris – $5.99

Injustice 2 – $23.99

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition – $29.99

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition – $9.99

Jagged Alliance: Rage! – $14.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $20.09

Kingdom: New Lands – $3.74

Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk – $34.99

Lichdom: Battlemage – $5.99

Lock’s Quest – $3.99

Mafia III – $9.99

METAL MAX Xeno – $23.99

Micro Machines World Series – $7.19

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $24.99

Mighty No. 9 – $7.99

Monkey King: Master of the Clouds – $2.49

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame – $23.99

Mortal Kombat X – $9.99

MotoGP 14 – $7.49

Murdered: Soul Suspect – $1.99

MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame – $7.99

MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame – $7.49

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – 7.49

Natural Doctrine – $5.99

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – $9.89

Nitroplus Blaster 2: Heroines Infinite Duel – $9.99

Onrush Standard Digital Edition – $11.99

Payday 2: Crimewave – $4.99

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $19.79

Portal Knights – $9.99

Pro Fishing Simulator – $15.99

Project Cars – $4.99

Project Cars 2 – $14.99

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness – $14.99

Rad Rodgers – $7.99

Raiden V: Director’s Cut – $11.99

Reus – $1.49

RIDE – $14.99

RIDE 3 – $24.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $8.99

Road Rage – $5.99

Rogue Trooper Redux – $9.99

Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13 – $23.99

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter – $4.99

Shiny – A Robotic Adventure – $1.49

Sine Mora EX – $4.99

Skyhill – $9.99

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $4.49

Sniper Elite 3 – $8.99

SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy – $34.99

State of Mind – $19.99

Strange Brigade – $24.99

Styx: Shards of Darkness – $12.49

Tales of Zestiria – $14.99

Tennis World Tour – $23.99

Terraria: PS4 Edition – $9.99

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case – $14.99

The Dwarves – $5.99

The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour – $19.99

The Long Journey Home – $19.99

The Lost Child – $24.99

The Raven Remastered – $5.99

The Silver Case $9.99

The Surge – $12.49

The Technomancer – $9.99

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $10.04

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $10.04

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 – $24.99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition – $14.99

Thief – $2.99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $5.99

Touhou Double Focus – $2.99

Tohou Gensou Rondo: Bullet Ballet – $9.99

Tohou Genso Wanderer – $17.99

Tohou Genso Wanderer Reloaded – $24.99

Tohou Kobuto V: Burst Battle – $9.99

Troll & I – $5.99

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 – $9.99

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception – $14.99

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth – $14.99

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered – $9.99

Valkyria Revolution – $14.99

Vegas Party – $5.19

V-Rally 4 – $14.99

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – $14.99

Wild Guns Reloaded – $9.99

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship – $9.99

Wuppo – $1.99

XCOM 2 – $14.99

Xenon Racer – $11.99

Yakuza 0 – $11.99

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows – $9.99

Yooka-Laylee – $15.99

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $9.99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $7.99

Zombie Army Trilogy – $12.49

PlayStation Vita Games on Sale

Akiba’s Beat – $4.99

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls – $14.99

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $23.99

Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare – $9.99

Demon Gaze II – $17.99

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $7.99

Grand Kingdom – $14.99

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness – $14.99

Ragnarok Odyssey ACE – $9.99

Reel Fishing: Master’s Challenge – $9.99

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $10.04

Touhou Genso Wanderer – $14.99

Vegas Party – $4.99

Yomawari: Night Alone / htoLNIiQ: The Firefly Diary – $17.99

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana – $23.99

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $7.99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $7.99

Not listed—because there are way too many—include PSVR games, PlayStation 3 games, various DLC, and various bundles. Trust me when I say it’s a massive sale, and it will run until September 3, 2019 at 8 am PT. Comb through the list here or hop over to the Store and check your wishlist. Surely something on there will be on sale.