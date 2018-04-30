hotel transylvania 3 monsters overboard release date

Outright Games Announces Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard’s Release Date

Video game publisher Outright Games has just proudly announced its newest title, Hotel Translyvania 3: Monsters Overload. The game is based around Sony Pictures Animation’s latest installment of the movie series, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

According to Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games:

In Hotel Transylvania: Monsters Overboard, families can join Drac’s Pack to solve problems and share a new adventure together. Hotel Transylvania fans will love personally interacting with the familiar characters and exploring the new Lost Islands.

Jamie Stevens, EVP Worldwide Consumer Products at Sony Pictures Entertainment added:

Since 2012, families have enjoyed watching the humorous monsters of Hotel Transylvania go on fun filled adventures. Now, players can jump into the story and help Drac’s Pack save the day! It’s a completely new experience.

The game’s plot revolves around Dracula, Mavis, and the rest of the cast getting washed up on the legendary Lost Islands after being hit by a mysterious storm. From here, the player needs to reunite “Drac’s Pack” with the help of a lovable crew of little creatures called the Impa. Players will need to leader their Impa teams on different missions to save missing familiar monsters such as Frankenstein, Murray the mummy, and Wayne the werewolf. Players will also be able to use the skills of these monsters to battle dangerous enemies, collect secret treasures, and save everyone. The whole plot was made as a sequel of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summmer Vacation.

More information about the game down below:

Have fun with Drac’s Pack

Enter the spooky fun world of Hotel Transylvania and meet all your favorite Frankenhomies from Johnny, Frank and Dennis, to sea captain Ericka from the new film. With stunning visuals and humor faithful to the franchise, you’ll laugh your way through your very own monster adventure. Meet a lovable new team of friends

The Impa are at your command! These curious little creatures will follow where you lead and do what you ask. And when you combine the abilities of the bat-like Vampa, digging Wolfimpa, super-strong Frankenimpa and others, you can solve the toughest puzzles and beat fearsome enemies. There’s more to explore

Perfect your Impa strategies and go deeper into the mysterious Lost Islands to discover hidden treasures, secret boss battles and new shortcuts. The ghoulish fun doesn’t stop!

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard will be available on PlayStation 4 on July 10 and will retail for $39.99.

Screenshots of the game available below: