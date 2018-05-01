Yoku’s Island Express New Trailer Out Now

A new trailer for the Yoku’s Island Express has released today, detailing a bit more about the game’s story. The game will also be available to pre-order from today heading to its official launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on the 29th of May. The announcement was made by the award-winning international games label Team17 and independent developer Villa Gorilla.

The trailer for the delightful pinball platform adventure, Yoku’s Island Express, navigates the story of how Yoku arrived at Mokumana Island. Yoku was ready for the easy life soaking up the sun and delivering parcels on a tropical paradise as a postman. But everything was not as peaceful as it seemed.

The God Slayer rose again to plague the ancient island deity, Mokuma. It’s now up to our pint-sized postman to save the day using a unique blend of pinball mechanics, platforming and open world exploration. It is a story of how our new-found hero finds himself in an amazing adventure to help those in need.

Yoku’s Island Express is available to preorder from today and will be officially launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on the 29th May 2018 priced at £15.99 / 19,99 € / $19.99 with a 10% preorder discount available. A physical edition will be arriving on 15th of June (Europe/Australia) and the 19th of June (North America) for all console platforms. Pricing may vary from local retailers.