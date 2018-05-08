New TERA Update Lets Players Fight Using Tanks and Airships

En Masse Entertainment has just announced that a new update for their hit MMORPG, TERA, will be available today on the PlayStation 4. The update is called Corsairs’ Stronghold and will bring new edge to PvP-centric players out there.

Corsairs’ Stronghold will feature a PvP battleground for two teams made up of 20 players each. Yes, the game mode will be 20 vs 20, meaning 40 players will be duking it out all at once. Teams will try to annihilate the opposing team’s stronghold while defending their own, taking turns on who’s going to attack or defend. As an attacking team, players can utilize airships, tanks, or just fight on foot. Their goal is to fight their way towards the center of the stronghold and destroy the other team’s crystal from there. The team on defense must do everything they can in order to stop the incoming siege. Corsair’s stronghold will be available to level 65 players, the current level cap at the moment.

In celebration of the release of this new battleground, players will be able to receive a free pirate Eyepatch on their in-game parcel post if they login before May 15. Corsairs’ Stronghold will be the first of many contents for this month, and TERA will still be releasing many free events for the game all throughout May.

The update will be completely free. TERA is also available now – for free – on the PlayStation 4.