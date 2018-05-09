Pick Up a Pink Mercy Skin in Overwatch, and Help Combat Breast Cancer

In an effort to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Blizzard announced yesterday that a special “Pink Mercy” skin would be available for purchase in Overwatch. Available from May 8-21, the special skin changes Mercy’s appearance slightly, giving her an all pink outfit and adding a different headpiece for the healer. You can get a quick glimpse of the new skin below, and head into Overwatch to pick it up now.

While the skin might seem a bit pricey – it will run you $15 to pick it up – from afar, Blizzard has promised that 100% of the proceeds received will be going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Blizzard is also offering up a brand new Pink Mercy charity t-shirt on the Blizzard Gear Store, and like the Pink Mercy skin, 100% of the proceeds will also be going to the BCRF. If you’re looking for some new Mercy duds, this is a win-win, as you’ll be helping out a great cause as well as sprucing up your character.

For more on Overwatch, check out below for a brief snippet of the games latest update, which includes a major Hanzo rework and the inclusion of a new map:

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS New Escort Map: Rialto Rialto was home to Talon agent Antonio Bartalotti’s sprawling estate and the backdrop to the infamous “Venice Incident,” a turning point for Overwatch and Talon. The Italian government has taken great steps to preserve Venice, and the results are striking. Tourists visiting this picturesque town can sample the regional cuisine, enjoy a relaxing gondola ride, visit Galleria D’arte Omnica, or simply take in the sights with a stroll along the canal. NOTE: Rialto will not be available in the Competitive Play rotation until a future patch. HERO UPDATES Brigitte Shield Bash Cone angle reduced from 90 to 60

Developer Comments: When fighting against Brigitte, it often felt like Shield Bash was able to hit players who felt like they were out of its range and should have dodged it. On the flip side, when playing as Brigitte sometimes players would hit the wrong enemy in the middle of a fight. With the cone being reduced, the ability is more accurate to its visual representation. Genji Deflect Hitbox size has been reduced

Developer Comments: The hitbox on Genji’s Deflect was big enough that it would sometimes reflect projectiles that were pretty far away from him. We’ve tightened up the hitbox, which should solve this problem while still fully protecting him from projectiles that would hit him from the front. Hanzo Storm Bow Projectile speed increased from 85 to 100

Sonic Arrow Cooldown decreased from 20 seconds to 12 seconds Duration decreased from 10 seconds to 6 seconds Radius decreased from 10 meters to 7 meters

New Abilities Lunge Press jump while in the air to leap horizontally Storm Arrows Replaces his existing Scatter Arrow ability Hanzo can now rapidly fire up to 6 arrows that deal reduced damage but are always fired at full power



Overwatch is available now.