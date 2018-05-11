Maitetsu: Pure Station Releases a Live-Action TV Spot for the Game

Views released a live-action Japanese TV spot or advertisement for Maitetsu: Pure Station. This title is the upcoming PlayStation 4 game port of the visual novel Maitetsu for the PC.

Many people are probably wondering what this game is. Luckily, the PC visual novel already has an official English website for the game. Here’s a quick overview on what the game is about:

Humanoid modules that control all aspects of the railway cars called “Raillords” exist in this world. The top of the former Imperial Railway 8620-type locomotive’s exclusive Railroad, Hachiroku, was among the many Raillords put out of commission with the impending era of rail closures. Sotetsu—a boy adopted by the Migita family in the town of Ohitoyo of Kumamoto prefecture—was a victim of an accident caused by this very era. Upon his high school graduation, he entered the Imperial University but has returned to his adoptive hometown of Ohitoyo to save it from water pollution caused by the building and proliferation of factories. He awakens Hachiroku by chance, becoming her owner, and the two, each with their own motives at heart, set out in search of the missing 8620 locomotive. Sotetsu, his adoptive sister Hibiki, and the Ohitoyo mayor and Ohitoyo Railway president Paulette, all join in to revive and make the 8620 operational again.

Despite the game having a somewhat dark backstory, the game is presented in a very light, anime-styled graphics.

Maitetsu: Pure Station will be out in Japan by July 26, 2018 for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Gematsu]