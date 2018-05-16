Arcade Archives Neo Geo: Baseball Stars Professional Coming to PlayStation 4

Hamster Corporation has been regularly releasing Arcade Archives games on PlayStation 4 and other consoles. These are faithful reproductions of Japanese classic arcade games that are released on current-gen consoles.

Previously, we had seen some of these classic titles like The King of Fighters ’98, Elevator Action, and Ghost Pilots getting released under the Arcade Archives moniker on PS4. Now another title will be joining them, which is Baseball Stars Professional. This baseball game was first released on Neo Geo arcade machines in 1990.

You can read Hamster Corporation’s Japanese press release which has been translated right below:

Hamster hereby announces that they are going to digitally release Arcade Archives Neo Geo: Baseball Stars Professional for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on May 17, 2018. Baseball Stars Professional is a sports game released by SNK in 1990. It was one of the launch titles when the Neo Geo debuted, and it comes with VS Mode and Tournament Mode. Various impressive presentations, such as dynamic animations and more, help live up the game.

As a side note, Baseball Stars Professional was also playable in the NEOGEO Station service that was available on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Portable. If you’re wondering how this classic game looks like, you can watch the official gameplay trailer of the NEOGEO Station version which has been uploaded by SNK right below.

[Source: Famitsu]