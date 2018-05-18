RUMOR: PS5 Release Date Possibly Set for 2020, Said GTA 5 Publisher

More and more people are trying to dig up the PS5 release date. I have to admit that every time I read someone on the subject of PlayStation 5, I start to worry immediately. Why? Well, primarily because I care about my PlayStation 4. I think it’s a superb console, one that is not ready to die just yet. Quite the opposite, in fact. The PS4 is in its prime.

As for the next PlayStation console, the first thing you should know is that Sony said it definitely won’t be showing up at the E3 2018, and it most definitely won’t be arriving this year.

With plenty of rumors going around, the PS5 release date is still very much a hot topic. GTA 5 publisher Take-Two had a few things to say on the matter. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, when approached about a possible 2020 PS5 launch, said to shareholders that the publisher has handled console transitions in the past.

It was reported that the publisher created “the highest quality properties that defy proper behavior in console transition periods.” In that context, Zelnick referred to GTA 5 as an example of a game that “remains the standard bearer for a generation.” Naturally, he was quick to praise Rockstar for what they have achieved with the next-gen port.

One can only deduce that they might go through the same transition with a new Grand Theft Auto game or perhaps a PS5 port of Red Dead Redemption 2.

[Source: Express.co.uk]