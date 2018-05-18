Utawarerumono Zan Release Date and Trailer Published in Japan

A couple of months ago, Aquaplus announced Utawarerumono Zan, the first action game in their long-running Utawarerumono series, through Japanese gaming magazines. Today, they have finally published the first trailer which lets us see a glimpse of how this game plays like, while also confirming the Japanese release date.

From the trailer, we can see that this combo action game is going to be a hack-and-slash game just like Dynasty Warriors or Sengoku Basara series. It has also been revealed that Utawarerumono Zan is being developed by Tamsoft, the company which also has a good amount of experience with hack-and-slash games, having also developed games like Senran Kagura and Gintama Rumble in the past.

The following is what Utawarerumono‘s producer Naoya Shimokawa said in the magazine interviews published back then:

This game will have new graphics and a lot of playable characters. The team is trying to add as many characters as possible. They are also producing the BGM in a different way from before; if past Utawarerumono games had a movie-like soundtrack, Zan‘s music will feel more like belonging to a game as the rhythm should fit an action game better. Players will be able to enjoy the story of this game in the same way they’re watching a TV anime show.

Utawarerumono Zan will be released exclusively for PlayStation 4 in Japan on September 27.

[Source: Aquaplus]