Everybody’s Golf Will Have a Level-5 Collaboration Cup

After previously having a collaboration with Koei Tecmo/Gust’s Atelier Lydie and Suelle, the PlayStation 4 golf game Everybody’s Golf will have another collaboration. This time, it will feature characters from multiple Level-5 titles.

Ryokutya has reported from the latest Dengeki PlayStation magazine that Everybody’s Golf will hold a Level-5 20th Anniversary Collaboration Cup soon. Participating in this tournament will allow you to obtain rewards of costumes or plushies of the following Level-5 IP characters:

From Dark Cloud: Toan and Xiao

From White Knight Chronicles: White Knight (requires advancing to cup finals)

From Ni no Kuni (II: Revenant Kingdom): Evan and Tani

From Layton: Professor Layton

From Yokai Watch: Jibanyan and Koma-san (requires advancing to cup finals)

As mentioned in the list, although most of the rewards will be given just by taking part in the tournament, a couple of them can only be obtained by players who made it to the tournament finals. There will also be a set of three carts modeled after the White Knight, Katrielle Layton, and Yokai Watch‘s Jibanyan that is going to be sold in one pack at 500 yen in Japan.

The Level-5 20th Anniversary Collaboration Cup in Everybody’s Golf will be held from June 5.

[Source: Ryokutya]