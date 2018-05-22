Co-op Alien Shooter Earthfall Launching in July

Earlier this morning, developer Holospark announced that they will be releasing their multiplayer co-op team-shooter Earthfall on July 13 digitally on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The game, which will be published and distributed by Gearbox Publishing, centers on players having to work together to fend off an alien invasion of the Pacific Northwest. You can check out a brand new trailer for the game below.

“We are excited to bring Earthfall to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 13. By partnering with Gearbox Publishing on a physical release, even more fans will be able to get their hands on Earthfall on launch day,” said Russell Williams, CEO of Holospark. “We’ve been hard at work on Earthfall since it first launched in Early Access last year, and we’re really proud of what the game has become. Our thanks to everyone that played Earthfall and shared their feedback, whether that was on Steam or in-person. You’ve helped make the game what is it today.”

In Earthfall, aliens have invaded the Pacific Northwest, and it’s up to you and your friends to fight back against the growing horde. Players must utilize team-based tactics in order to do things like fortifying holdouts and completing mission objectives, all while taking down aliens that are hellbent on taking you out. The game features ten missions across two campaigns and promises to have diverse environments and various deadly aliens to battle.

For more on the game, a brief overview of Earthfall courtesy of Holospark can be found below:

Earthfall will launch digitally on July 13, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.